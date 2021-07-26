Susan K. Wagner, 54, of Waverly, and formerly of Sumner, died, Sunday, July 25, 2021, at UnityPoint Health-Allen Memorial Hospital in Waterloo, due to complications from COVID-19.
Funeral services will be held at 11 a.m. Saturday, July 31, 2021, at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sumner with Rev. Tanner Post officiating. Burial will follow at Union Mound Cemetery in Sumner. Visitation will precede the funeral service Saturday at the church starting at 9:30 a.m. Memorials may be made to the family for later designation. Becker & Son Funeral Home in Sumner is assisting the family. Online condolences may be left at www.beckermilneserettig.com.
Susan Kay, daughter of Eugene Sr. and Carol (Rosenow) Wagner, was born June 13, 1967, at Community Memorial Hospital in Sumner. She was baptized and confirmed at St. Paul’s Lutheran Church in Sumner. Susie graduated from Tripoli High School in 1986, and following graduation moved to Waverly, where she has lived for the last 34 years. Susie worked at Century Insurance (now CUNA), Goodwill, and Trinkets and Togs. She has been a lifetime member of St. Paul’s Lutheran Church. Susie enjoyed watching TV (especially programs about animals) and keeping up on current events.
Susie is survived by her mother, Carol, of Sumner; siblings Randy (Vicki) Barker, of Farmington, Minnesota; Mike (Cara) Barker, of Jacksonville, Florida; Peggy (Daryl) Eichenberger, of Montezuma; Gene (Mary) Wagner Jr., of Osage; Chris Wagner, of Waterloo; Kenny (Cheryl) Hankia, Ronnie Hankia, and Marcene (Mike) Linder, all of Farmington, Minnesota; aunts and uncles, Donna Maurer, of Cedar Falls; Dorothy and Bill Sensibaugh, of Shakopee, Minnesota’ and Joe Wagner, of Colorado; and many nieces, nephews, great-nieces and great-nephews.
In addition to her grandparents, she was preceded in death by her father, Eugene Sr., on Sept. 5, 2013; and several aunts and uncles.