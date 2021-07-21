Susan (Sue) Rae Schmidt was born to Ralph and Beverly Schmidt on Dec. 29, 1954, in Waverly, and passed away April 4, 2020, in Norwalk, Connecticut.
Sue graduated from Waverly-Shell Rock High School in 1973 and later went to Wartburg College, where she obtained a BA Degree.
Sue worked for Mike Sheehan Realty in Waverly for a number of years when she got the urge to try something different. She ended up in Norwalk, Connecticut, where she became a nanny. Again, looking for a new challenge , she started working for RTA International. The job at RTA International provided the challenge she was looking for. She was employed there for 35 years, where she enjoyed her work family and the clients that she served.
Sue was a very smart , hardworking, headstrong and caring person, who didn’t like to be fussed over but loved to fuss over others. She believed in the “pay it forward” philosophy and enjoyed helping others in need.
Sue is survived by her mother, Beverly, sister, Barb, and her husband, Jim, sister, Deb, and special friend, Bruce, sister-in-law, Karen, nephews Jason, Steve, and niece Kathy, and their families.
Sue was preceded in death by her father, Ralph, and brothers, David and Daniel.
A private family service was held at Oakland Cemetery in Janesville.