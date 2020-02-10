Susan ‘Sue’ Rae Steinberg March 16, 1947-February 7, 2020

Susan “Sue” Rae Steinberg, 72, of Denver, passed away Friday, February 7, 2020, at the Cedar Valley Hospice Home in Waterloo following an extended illness.
Sue was born March 16, 1947, in Waterloo, Iowa, the daughter of Raymond Fred and Maxine Edith (Jahnke) Steinberg. She attended Denver High School and graduated in 1965. She then moved to Minneapolis for a short time until returning to Denver where she worked at Gleason Heating and Cooling and the local gas station, which she would go on to own. She also managed the Willow Run swimming pool for several years.
In 1987, she opened the Rite Spot in Denver, a restaurant that was her absolute pride and joy. She poured her life into the operation; her employees would eventually turn into her ‘kids’. To say she was proud of the food she served and those she employed would be an understatement, she was always looking for ways to make the Rite Spot the best. The “Mile Wide Burger,” “Burro” and “Taco Grande” were among her menu creations. She was an advocate for doing business locally and supporting the town of Denver. In 2012, after 25 years in business, Sue retired and sold the Rite Spot. The legend of Sue and the Rite Spot lives on, though, as “Sue’s Fajitas” remains on the menu at the popular Cedar Falls restaurant, Whiskey Road.
Sue loved to take trips, whether it was to the cabin at Highlandville, softball tournaments or to Missouri for fireworks, there was never a doubt that she was going to have a good time. Fishing trips to Canada with family was always a highlight. In her free time, she loved to gamble and play golf. She loved her dogs over the years: Poke, Oreo, Raspy and Stella.
Sue was known for her tough love and honest opinion, which she would provide without request! People were drawn to her for this reason, you always knew exactly where you stood with Sue. Around town Sue could be seen driving the “Smurf Mobile” or one of her many Mustangs she owned over the years.
Sue is survived by her companion, Barb Goulet of Denver, two nephews; Scott Steinberg of Shell Rock and Chris Steinberg of Shell Rock , great niece, Kayla (Kaz Onoo) Steinberg of Ankeny, three step sisters, Chadyeanne (Tom) Scesniak of Schaumburg, Il, Deb (Dave) Fink of Denver and Denise (Ken) Fitzgerald of Polk City, one step-brother, Brett Bradfield of Ankeny, step nephews Josh and Jake Manchester and her God children, John and Sydney Stafford, as well as numerous cousins. She is preceded in death by her parents, step-mother, Marie Bradfield, brother Russell Steinberg and sister-in-law, Kathy Steinberg.
Funeral Services will be held at 10:30 a.m. on Tuesday, February 11, 2020, at Saint Paul United Church of Christ in Denver with burial to follow in the Fairview Cemetery, Denver. Visitation will be held on Monday, February 10, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. and for an hour prior to services at the church on Tuesday. Memorials may be directed to Saint Paul United Church of Christ or Denver Ambulance Service. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Denver is in charge of arrangements. 319-984-5379