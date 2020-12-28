Krista Dolash first found a way to combine her passions for sustainability and ethical manufacturing by creating her cosmetic company, Root.
The Waverly woman has now extended those passions into the fashion industry.
Her new clothing company, Capsule, launched online on Nov. 19 before welcoming customers to a physical location at 89 E. Bremer Ave. two days later. Capsule Kids, which sells children’s clothing, opened across the street on Nov 28. Capsule offers men’s and women’s fashion.
Dolash’s mission in starting Capsule was to bring awareness about the importance of purchasing ethically sourced clothing made from sustainable materials.
She’s confident Capsule’s philosophy will take root. She explained that when she started her cosmetic company seven years ago, natural and organic beauty wasn’t as popular as it is now. Still, Root proved to be a success. Dolash foresees customers expecting the fashion industry to offer sustainable and ethically sourced clothing.
“We’ve had several people come in and be like, ‘This is exactly what we’ve been looking for,’” Dolash said. “People that you wouldn’t even expect be like, ‘The sustainability is just the coolest part of all of this. It’s so important.’ So, that’s really encouraging that it’s a good idea and that I definitely feel like it will be successful.”
Capsule offers high-quality clothing that will last longer than standard clothing. This also makes clothing more affordable in the long-run, even though the price upfront might be more expensive. Sustainable fabrics include organic bamboo, cotton and recycled cotton.
Dolash said that choosing to purchase and sell clothing made in the United States also helps with sustainability since it cuts down on transportation.
Additionally, clothing purchased at Capsule can be repurchased by the store for in-store credit when customers no longer want the clothing. Gently used clothing is then offered by Capsule at a seasonal “second sale.”
“So, we’ll have like a spring ‘second sale’ where you then sell all those gently used items at a great deal for people so that those items can find a new home and stay out of the landfill as well,” Dolash said.
The name Capsule stems from the term “capsule wardrobe.” Dolash explained that capsule wardrobes emphasize purchasing fewer pieces of clothing that can be worn in various ways to create different outfits. These pieces are typically made from high-quality materials. If desired, stylists at Capsule help customers create capsule wardrobes and see how a piece can be styled in many different ways.
Dolash became familiar with capsule wardrobes through social media. The idea resonated with her since she appreciates a minimal wardrobe consisting of high-quality pieces that she can wear often and enjoy.
Dolash said the soul of Capsule isn’t so much creating the perfect capsule wardrobe. Rather, the top priorities are focusing on ethical manufacturing and sustainability.
“That together just helps to fall in line with that capsule wardrobe too,” Dolash said. “So, it kind of all goes together.”
Clothing pieces can be purchased individually, and Dolash said talking with customers helps stylists select items that pair well with clothing customers already own.
Dolash enjoys sharing ideas with others and bringing awareness to causes that are important to her. She said that her passions for sustainability and ethical practices can prompt people to learn the importance of these topics and think more critically about the clothing companies they support. She encourages people to know where their clothing comes from and how it’s produced.
“If it’s not ethical, then you’re essentially supporting that type of manufacturing, and I don’t think a lot of people realize that happens,” Dolash said.
Dolash explained the fashion industry isn’t always well-regulated in countries outside the United States, where most clothing is made. Ethical manufacturing means workers aren’t forced to work, they’re paid fairly and no child labor is used.
She shared that by encouraging people to learn about ethical manufacturing and sustainability, it creates a ripple effect of appreciating the efforts companies make to minimize their carbon footprint and provide ethical, sustainable products.
Dolash said the Waverly community has been supportive of Capsule, and she’s impressed with the positive reception of Capsule’s local delivery service. If customers within an eight-mile radius of the store order clothing by 3:00 p.m., they’ll have their clothes by 6 p.m. Capsule also ships clothing and offers curbside and in-store pick-up. Customers are welcome to stop in for a traditional shopping experience too.
Capsule posts regularly on social media. Its Instagram account, capsulestyleco, has a little over 500 followers and a feed featuring different clothing pieces and accessories available for purchase.
“Social media is the driving force behind Root, my other company, and it is just a great way to reach your customers and show them the items you have for sale, but also make it really fun,” she said. “That’s a tool we [Capsule] use to show them how to style different items.”
Capsule has an Instagram page, Facebook page and a Facebook group. Dolash explained Facebook groups build a sense of community and are popular marketing resources.
Dolash said interacting with customers is important to her, and her goal is to treat customers like best friends. She said she appreciates her customers and aims to be genuine with them and thankful for them. While some companies might talk to customers through a corporate identity, Capsule team members sign their names at the ends of messages so customers know they’re interacting with a real person.
Dolash said she works with a supportive and passionate team. She shared that team members enjoy learning about sustainability and ethical manufacturing. They find value in the topics, view them as important, and this sparks more passion for these topics.
Dolash enjoys having Capsule and Root based in Waverly. She has been heartened in new businesses coming to town, helping to boost the local economy.
She said that the more businesses that come to Waverly, the more businesses will want to follow suit. That, in turn, brings more people to Waverly to shop. Dolash shared that people come from all over the United States to visit Root, and she’s glad there are multiple other businesses for them to see.
“I just love Waverly,” Dolash said. “I think it’s such a great town. I’ve had other stores in other cities, and Waverly is hands down the most supportive community I’ve ever been a part of.”