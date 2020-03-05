Sara Sutton, RN, an employee of Bartels Lutheran Retirement Community has been awarded loan assistance from the Diercks Memorial Healthcare Scholarship Fund.
The scholarship endowment in the Bartels Memorial Foundation was established in 1992 by Dan Diercks, now of Santa Rosa, California, in honor of his parents, W.H. “Shorty” and Elda Diercks, long-time Waverly residents who resided at Bartels before their deaths.
“I am grateful to the staff at Bartels for the care and love provided to my parents,” stated Dan. “I can give back through this endowment fund which provides scholarships to Bartels staff who are pursuing healthcare careers.”
Sara Sutton, Waverly, is an RN and works in staff development at Bartels.