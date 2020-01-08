Suzanne “Sue” Veronica Heine, age 73, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died January 8, 2020, at Waverly Health Center in Waverly, Iowa.
Sue was born on February 25, 1946, in St. Cloud, Minnesota, the daughter of Thomas and Susan (Fernholz) Zulkosky. Sue was raised in Foley, Minnesota, where she was Baptized and Confirmed at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley, attended Foley District 39 Elementary and Foley High School graduating in 1964. Sue continued her education at the University of Minnesota, University of Washington, University of Northern Iowa, and Hawkeye Tech. On May 21, 1966, Sue was united in marriage to Robert Heine in Little Falls, Minnesota. During her life Sue worked for Federal Reserve Bank, Minneapolis, Minnesota from 1964-1966; Seattle First National Bank from 1966-1969; First National Bank, Waverly, Iowa from 1971-1976; University of Northern Iowa, Cedar Falls, Iowa from 1978-1984; and Waverly Newspaper from 1989-1996.
Sue was a member of St. Mary Catholic Church in Waverly, St. Mary Parish Life, and Know Your Neighbor Club. Sue enjoyed gardening but her passion was traveling, she has visited all the United States, Canada, Mexico, and Europe.
Sue’s memory is honored by: her husband, Robert Heine of Shell Rock; son, Kurt (Joleen) Heine of Dubuque, Iowa; daughter, Jennifer (Clint Goodman) Heine of Cedar Falls, Iowa; six grandchildren, Randell Heine, Kayli Heine, Cora Goodman, Jackson Goodman, Cadey Goodman, Jordan Goodman; three great-grandchildren, Alanis, Charlotte, and Lydia; sister, Barbara (Richard) Schlict of Foley, Minnesota; four brothers, Jerry (Anne) Zulkosky of Aitkin, Minnesota, Kenneth (Ruth) Zulkosky of Aitkin, Minnesota, Thomas (Cynthia) Zulkosky of Delano, Minnesota, and Timothy Zulkosky of St. Paul, Minnesota. Sue was preceded in death by her parents and a daughter, Suzanne Heine.
Sue has been cremated and a family conducted memorial services will be held Wednesday, January 15, 2020 at 1 pm at St. Mary Catholic Church, 2700 Horton Road, Waverly, Iowa. The Heine family will greet family and friends from 12 Noon till the time of the service. Memorials may be directed to Cedar Valley Hospice. Online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is assisting the family with arrangements 319-352-1187.