It was an evening full of fierce competition, blown leads, sweat-coated hardwood and lots of Gatorade — so much Gatorade — as the Denver, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Wapsie Valley high school volleyball teams played a conference triangular Tuesday night.
It contained just about every form of drama imaginable.
For instance: late in the second match, a Wapsie Valley player, while trying to return a Denver spike, hit the ball straight up toward the ceiling.
The ball shot above the raised basketball goal, landed on the backboard, rolled around for what felt like 10 minutes, and returned back to the floor.
It almost went through the basketball hoop. When the ball fell back down, Wapsie Valley was forced to try and return the ball but lost the point.
It was probably the 17th most notable incident all night.
Denver in particular had its troubles, falling behind 1-0 in both of its matches against the Cougars and Warriors.
Yet when it was all said and done, the Cyclones returned home 2-0 on the night and 18-7 on the season, riding high after a pair of crucial conference wins.
It was value earned in sweat equity.
"I think that we are all pretty even teams," Denver coach Mara Forsyth said. "Coming in here, we had the mindset knowing that we had to come physically ready and mentally ready. We knew it was going to be a long night tonight. My takeaway from it is that I’m happy with the two wins. I think tonight, we’re going to spend time celebrating those and then be ready to work tomorrow."
Denver (Class 2A) entered Tuesday on a four-game win streak, fresh off a 4-0 outing in a Saturday tournament at Nashua Plainfield. Its first opponent, host Sumner-Fredericksburg (Class 2A), was just 6-12 and on a nine-game losing streak.
The match didn't reflect those records whatsoever, though, as the Cougars came out with the first punch, winning the first set 25-16.
That first set was a sign of two things: 1. Sumner-Fredericksburg wasn't going to go down easy; 2. Tuesday would be a lengthy night for the Cyclones.
After losing the first set, Denver used an 8-0 run after the break to take the second set 25-15. It looked nearly dominant in the third set, using powerful kills from freshman Kayla Knowles and sophomore Allison Bonnette to win 25-12.
But, true to form, Sumner-Fredericksburg rose up from the proverbial mat and evened the match with a dramatic, 25-23 win in the fourth set. Denver led 10-7 early, but the Cougars took the lead midway through the set and pushed the match to a fifth set.
The tiebreaker was just as close, but Denver emerged 15-13 and won the match 3-2 (16-25, 25-15, 25-12, 23-25, 15-13).
"We always have fight after we lose," Knowles said. "When we lose, we’re always like 'We need to win. We’re going to win, there’s no way we’re not.' If we know we’re better than a team, either skill wise or mentally, we know we can do it."
Denver had made the 25-mile trip to Sumner, played an exhausting, 2-hour, five set match and sealed a gutsy conference win.
And then just 30 minutes later, the Cyclones had to play again.
How does a team that just expunged all their energy in one match get ready for a second?
"Yeah, so people had Gatorades and Bodyarmor and stuff," Knowles said. "I personally prefer Bodyarmor over Gatorade — I don’t know why, I just do. Some people had like pure protein."
In the second match, Denver faced Wapsie Valley (Class 1A), which came into the match 8-5. The Cyclones still looked fatigued from the first match and dropped the first set, 20-25.
From that point on, the match had to be paused about every five points as the Denver players' sweat coated the floor. Green towels were frequently used to wipe the floor and subsequently hung on the sides of the net for later use.
At one point, Junior Tiffani Wright got on her knees and used her own jersey to dry the floor.
"So these triangulars we do all throughout the conference — they’re really long nights for us, especially when we’re paired with such even teams," Forsyth said. "But yeah, the girls are hot, it’s hot in here, the girls are sweating, so there’s a lot of slipping and sliding on the court tonight."
Even so, Denver was able to win the next three sets and take the second match 3-1 (20-25, 27-25, 26-24, 25-17).
It was an impressive feat for Denver, which overcame deficits and blown leads to win two conference matches.
"We prepared for both of these teams, and I thought the girls did a really nice job adjusting with our game plan," Forsyth said. "I think our biggest thing is we still need to work on our blocking, getting set and pressing. Otherwise, when the girls want to be, they are defensively solid. We do a nice job of getting fired up and swinging where it’s open. The biggest takeaway is just playing consistently."
Next up
Denver will look to extend its six-game win streak when it hosts Beckman, Maquoketa Valley, Starmont, Sumner-Fredericksburg and Tripoli for a tournament at 9 a.m. Saturday.