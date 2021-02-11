Rep. Dave Deyoe, R-Nevada, and Sen. Annette Sweeney, R-Alden, will hold a virtual town hall meeting at 9:30 a.m. Feb. 20 .
This includes House District 49 and Senate District 25, the latter includes all of Hardin and Grundy counties and parts of Butler and Story counties. All attendees must be thoughtful and respectful.
If you would like to join the meeting, please email sweeney4senate@gmail.com to request the Zoom information. Due to overlap, in the subject line of your email, please state Deyoe/Sweeney Virtual Town Hall.