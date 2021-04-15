Floor debate dominated most of our time during the thirteenth week of the legislative session. We discussed a number of issues important to Iowans including expanding broadband service in the state, protecting the constitutional rights of Iowans, cutting property taxes, and giving parents more control over their children’s education.
Expanding Broadband Access for Iowans
Expanding quality broadband access has been important issue in Iowa for a while and it is even more important when many were working from home, taking online classes , or even attending virtual doctor’s appointments during the pandemic. This week the Senate passed House File 848, amending the broadband facility expansion grant program and allowing the state to work on bringing broadband to more Iowans.
The goal of this bill is to expand broadband access to underserved areas in Iowa and also ensure the technology is not rendered obsolete shortly after it is installed. House File 848 amends the broadband facility expansion grant program administered by the Office of the Chief Information Officer to prescribe new matching percentages for grants, establish new minimum service speeds for qualifying projects, and amend certain factors used in evaluating grant applications.
Senate Passes Property Tax Relief for Iowans
In 2016, Iowans gave Republicans the trifecta, electing us to lead the House of Representatives, the Senate, and the governor’s office. The legislature burst out of the gate with major reforms to state government. In 2018, Iowa Republicans passed the largest tax cut in Iowa history, and they were returned to the trifecta once again.
In 2019, property tax transparency and more pro-growth reforms continued to pass and improve the state, and Iowans again returned Republicans to the majority the following year. We pass reforms to preserve the rights of Iowans, limit state government, and help Iowans keep more of the money they earned.
This year Senate Republicans have continued to advance that agenda by passing legislation to phase out the inheritance tax, eliminate the income tax cut triggers, providing certainty for families and small businesses, and, this week, legislation to provide property tax relief.
The Senate passed SF 587 on Tuesday to addresses two major concerns for Iowans – property tax relief and mental health funding. It provides over $100 million in property tax relief for Iowans by eliminating property tax levies and removing the tax triggers put into place in the 2018 tax bill. Additionally, it provides $60 million in state funding for mental health in Iowa in the first year, $125 million in the second, and sets up sustainable, predictable funding growth for the future.
