This week in the Senate looked very similar to last week as we worked on several issues prior to finishing the session for the year.
In the 15th week, the Senate debated several bills, confirmed governor appointments to boards and commissions, and continued working on budget bills. This week, we also had our last meeting for the Natural Resources & Environment Committee.
I am so grateful for my clerk, Lex. She does fantastic work for all of us, keeping committees and all the intricate details perfect. Thank you, Lex!! Pictured to the right is Senator Dawn Driscoll the Vice-Chair of Natural Resources (in front). This is a bittersweet moment each year, but I am proud of what we accomplished this session.
SSB 1269 – Addressing Housing Needs
The Senate Ways and Means Committee passed Senate Study Bill 1269 this week, which includes policy initiatives Governor Reynolds addressed in her Condition of the State speech earlier in session. Senate Study Bill 1269 addresses future housing needs and a backlog of housing projects requiring support by providing a $15 million increase to the Workforce Housing Tax Credit Program. Additionally, it creates a new Manufacturing 4.0 Grant Program to help Iowa manufacturers compete globally and award financial assistance to manufacturers needing support. It also redesigns and updates the Energy Infrastructure Revolving Loan Program, a program largely unchanged since it started in the late 1990s, and provides financial assistance for developing and constructing energy infrastructure. Affordable housing, especially in rural Iowa, has been an issue brought to senators by constituents. This bill is one way to address the issue, bring more people to rural Iowa, and fill job openings in those areas of the state.
HF 855 – Adoptee Birth Certificate
This week, I was proud to be a yes vote on HF 855, which passed the Senate on April 21. This bill, as amended, allows an adopted person born in Iowa, who has a birth certificate that is the result of the adoption, may obtain a copy of their original birth certificate if they are at least 18 at the time of application. They also must file a written application with the State Registrar. An adopted person or entitled person (spouse of the adopted person or relative within the second degree of consanguinity) can get a noncertified copy of an original birth certificate. The State Registrar shall issue the birth certificate and also provide any contact preference or medical history forms. This bill affects several constituents of mine, so I am glad to see it get closer to the finish line.
HF 847 Butchery innovation
I am super excited about the innovative butcher program that passed in the House. A big thank you to Representative Ingles and Representative Thompson for bringing it forward. The Iowa Department of Agriculture and Iowa Economic Development Authority will be in collaboration to award assistance to eligible businesses for projects that expand or refurbish, or that establishes a new, state or federally inspected small-scale meat processing business licensed custom locker or mobile slaughter unity. The parameters for eligibility will be established. If you have questions, please contact the Iowa Department of Agriculture or Iowa Economic Development Authority.
HF 675 Substitute Teacher
This legislation on the way to the governor allows a person to be a substitute teacher with an AA degree or the completion of 60 credit hours of college for up to 10 consecutive days in one position. Allows the appointment for a 10-day period within a 30-day period, but allows schools to file with the State Board of Education for an extension of an appointment due to documented need and benefit to the program.
We are nearing the end of the 2021 session, and I can’t believe how fast our time has gone. It is an honor to serve the people of Senate District 25, and I thank you all for this opportunity!