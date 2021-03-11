The eighth week is known as “funnel week.” All Senate (and House) policy bills must have passed through a committee in the respected chamber in order to be considered for the rest of the year. As we finish the bills, we tongue-in-cheek comment, “this put the fun in funnel,” bear with me on the inside humor.
Education
From visiting with our superintendents, a concern was expressed about our students learning loss. The bill, SF452, as amended, establishes a learning recovery task force to evaluate the degree and types of learning losses students enrolled in pre-kindergarten through grade 12 experienced due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The task force will recommend remedial measures and options that seem justified and practical to help with learning recovery and requires that the report include information on learning loss based on the method of instruction. The bill lists the stakeholders that should be involved and requires a report to the general assembly by Dec. 30, 2021.
Fertility Fraud
I was made aware of fertility fraud by a constituent. When she told me her story and introduced me to others who were facing the same issue in Iowa, I knew that this issue needed to be addressed.
The bill, SSB 1223, says a person shall not engage in a practice or act the person knows or reasonably should have known provides false information to a patient-related to an assisted reproduction procedure or treatment including false information relating to any of the following:
• The human reproductive material used or provided for assisted reproduction.
• The identity of a donor of human reproductive material used or provided for assisted reproduction including but not limited to the donor’s name, birth date or address at the time of donation.
• A donor’s medical history including but not limited to an illness of the donor at the time of donation, any past illness of the donor, or the social, genetic or family history of the donor.
Adoptee Birth Certificate
A concern brought to me 3 years ago is finally seeing the finish line. A person that was raised near me was adopted and wanted to see her original birth certificate, but state law would not allow it. This bill allows an adopted person born in Iowa, who has a birth certificate that is the result of the adoption, may obtain a copy of their original birth certificate subject to the following: An adopted person or entitled person (spouse of the adopted person or relative within the second degree of consanguinity) can get a noncertified copy of an original birth certificate. The adopted person must be at least 18 to apply (written form, proof of identification and a fee). The State Registrar shall issue the birth certificate and also provide any contact preference or medical history forms. The Registrar is directed to develop a contact preference form for the biological parent with three choices: Would like contact, contact through an intermediary or no contact, but personally identifiable information will still be released. The Registrar shall develop a medical history form for biological parents and blood relatives with the following choices: no medical history of significance, prefer not to provide any or wish to provide some. Beginning Aug. 1, 2019, those born before 1970 can submit applications for birth certificate copies. After July 1, 2020, anyone can make a request. This legislation has been carefully crafted to respect the parent’s wishes.
Constitutional Right to Hunt, Fish and Trap
The bill proposes an amendment to the Iowa Constitution to include the right to hunt, fish, trap and harvest wildlife. It specifically includes “traditional methods,” which are interpreted as firearms and archery equipment. It allows laws and regulations established by the general assembly, the DNR and the NRC that promote wildlife conservation and management of natural resources for public use in the future. It goes on to state that hunting and fishing are the preferred means of population management and specifies that this amendment does not modify any other provision of law relating to eminent domain, trespassing, property rights or water resources.
Information regarding COVID-19 Vaccines:
The Iowa Department of Public Health (IDPH) announces the launch of vaccinate.iowa.gov, a new website that provides information about vaccine priority populations and eligibility, resources available for Iowans 65 and older, and answers to frequently asked questions about vaccine. The site also hosts a locator tool where users can enter their zip code to find vaccine providers near them. Once a provider is selected, appointment scheduling will be done through the provider’s website or scheduling platform. Information on the site will be updated regularly and site content can be translated into multiple languages.