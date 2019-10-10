Support quality local journalism. Become a subscriber.

Are you a woman that loves to sing? Cedar Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines is inviting you to join us for our upcoming guest nights.

They will be held at 7 p.m. on the following Mondays: Oct. 14, Oct. 28, Nov. 4, and Nov. 11 at Music Hill Studios, 1509 Rainbow Drive, Waterloo.

We are a Women’s, a capella, four-part harmony, barbershop style chorus. Check us out on Facebook: Cedar Harmony Chorus of Sweet Adelines International.

Can’t make our guest night, join us at any rehearsal, 7 p.m. Mondays at Music Hill Studios, 1509 Rainbow Drive.,Waterloo.

