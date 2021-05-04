AMES – Alyssa Swehla, of Sumner, graduating with a degree in agronomy from Iowa State University, received the award for Academic Achievement from the College of Agriculture and Life Sciences (CALS) Student Council.
This award recognizes a student for their cumulative grade-point average, scholarships received, Honors received at ISU, as well as the number of semesters on the dean’s list.
At Iowa State, Alyssa was involved in the Agronomy Club, Water Conservation Club, was a member of the Iowa State Crops Team and participated in Women in Agronomy. Additionally, Alyssa was the Member Relations Officer for the National Students of Agronomy, Soils and Environmental Sciences (SASES), the undergraduate program of the American Society of Agronomy (ASA), Crop Science Society of America (CSSA) and Soil Science Society of America (SSSA). Alyssa was on the dean’s list, named a Global Resource Systems Cargill Scholar, an Iowa State Agronomy Academic Fellow and a Golden Opportunity Scholar by ASA.
Nominator and advisor in agronomy Heidi Ackerman, said Alyssa is “a student with unrivaled academic achievement and rigor that is not just limited to coursework, while maintaining an impressive grade point average.” She continued saying Alyssa “is a dedicated, hardworking, driven individual with natural ability and the sense of purpose to develop that ability into experienced skill. Her achievements set her apart as a student and a young scientist and will continue to set her apart in her career.”
Award recipients will be recognized on College of Agriculture and Life Sciences social media channels, in communication to college alumni, and in the PDF program of the college undergraduate Cyclone Celebration.
About Iowa State
At Iowa State University, students don’t get just an average college experience. They get an adventure. After all, we offer students a challenging career-oriented academic setting paired with a welcoming campus environment. And above all else, we encourage our students to achieve — and we provide the support they need to do just that.
Iowa State University is one of the nation’s most student-centered public research universities and is recognized among the top 50 public universities in the nation by U.S.News and World Report. With hundreds of student clubs and organizations, thousands of internship and co-op opportunities, and more than 80 learning communities, the university offers a student experience rich in academic and social diversity. Students from all 50 states and more than 100 countries choose to come to Ames, Iowa, to study with world-class scholars and hone their leadership skills.
Part of what makes Iowa State such a special place for our students to learn and grow is the uniqueness of the faculty and staff who work here. Our faculty and staff have established a leading-edge reputation among peers for innovative interdisciplinary academic programs, an ever-expanding learning community program, and entrepreneurial experiences for students.
Plus, Ames has been recognized as the second-best college town with a population under 250,000. And did we mention we’ve also been voted one of the top 10 best places to live in America? So it’s no wonder why our students love it here.
At Iowa State, students will find 100 majors, 800 clubs and one amazing adventure.
Learn more by visiting: www.iastate.edu.