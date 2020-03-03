Rehearsals are under way for the Shell Rock Music Association’s production of Spring Swing 2020.
The show features a chorus, stage band and special acts in a fast-paced program of music and comedy. It will run for seven performances in the Boyd Building during the last two weeks of April. This year’s theme is “Gimme the Beat.”
The schedule includes 7:30 p.m. performances on Thursday and Friday, April 16-17 and April 23-24. Saturday shows start at 4 p.m. on April 18 and 25. A Sunday matinee will begin at 2 p.m. on April 19.
Opening night on Thursday, April 16 will offer a buy-one/get-one special with all tickets priced at $16. Thereafter, tickets are $16 for adults and $10 for ages 15 and under. For the first time in its 55-year history, the show has added a reserved section of 50 padded seats at a cost of $18 for adults and $12 for ages 15 and under. The seats are located in rows 5-9 on the chorus side of Everson Auditorium.
The box office, located at the Shell Rock Public Library, will open Sunday, March 15, from 4 to 5:30 p.m. Hours are 10:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Monday, March 16, and 3 to 6 p.m. on Tuesday, March 17. From March 23 through April 24, the box office will be open from noon to 4 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday and from noon to 6 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday. Call 319-885-6510.
Box office hours, ticket availability updates and a ticket order form are available at shellrockswingshow.org.