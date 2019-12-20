Sylvia A. Grekoff, 95, of Cedar Falls, formerly of Denver and Waverly, died Thursday, December 19, 2019, at the Western Home Communities in Cedar Falls.
Sylvia was born December 6, 1924, in Butler County, Iowa to Emil A. Kiehn and Erna K. (Nordmeyer) Kiehn. She was baptized January 4, 1925 and confirmed on Palm Sunday April 2, 1939 at St. John’s Evangelical and Reformed Church rural Nashua, where she would also be united in marriage to Henry L. Grekoff on June 24, 1951. They lived in Nashua where she helped her husband in his grocery store G&G Grocery. They later moved to Cedar Falls where Sylvia worked for J.C. Penney department store in Waterloo. They moved to a farm by Nashua and in 1958 purchased their farm by Waverly. In 1983, they discontinued farming and moved to an acreage by Denver. Henry died on March 24, 1996. Sylvia had been a resident of the Western Home Communities and enjoyed her time there, a special thanks goes out to the Deery Suites staff for their love and care over the years.
Sylvia and Henry were the parents of two children, Joan Kay and Jeffrey James. Joan died on March 28, 2005. Sylvia shared the enjoyment of Henry being named “Outstanding Young Farmer of Bremer County” also when he played in the German Band. She liked the outdoors, the beauty of the four seasons in Iowa and her vegetable and flower gardens. She was a member of YWCA-Mended Hearts and U.C.C. Church. She appreciated life and her goal was to live to be 100. She enjoyed her family, her friends and their children. She enjoyed life; a gift from God.
Christmas was her favorite time of year. She looked forward to adopting a family through the Salvation Army and bringing toys, clothes and food for them. She continued each Christmas to shop for toys, clothes and food, a joy she looked forward to.
She is survived by her son Jeff (Marilyn) of Maquoketa, three grandchildren, Lynette, Ranee and Jessica, and several great grandchildren as well as other family and close friends. She is preceded in death by her parents, husband Henry L., a daughter Joan, and many other relatives.
Memorial Services will be held at 1p.m. on Friday, January 3, 2020, at the Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly. Burial will follow in the Fairview Cemetery in Denver. On-line condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Memorial Contributions may be directed to the “Beyond Pink Team” of Waterloo, Denver Public Library or the Salvation Army.
Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Waverly is in charge of arrangements. 319-352-1187