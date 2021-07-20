The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony (wcfsymphony) has announced a wonderful lineup of concerts for its 2021-22 season, the orchestra’s 92nd.
The season features many musical genres, three nationally-known Iowa artists, familiar classical works, popular songs and multimedia presentations.
Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger shared his excitement about the coming season:
“I’m indescribably excited to make big, bold, exciting orchestral music with my colleagues in wcfsymphony. After more than a year without in-person audiences we are so grateful to be able to perform live for our wonderful listeners here in the Cedar Valley!”
“The 2021-22 season holds a remarkable blend of music for wcfsymphony patrons,” said executive director Rich Frevert. “I can’t wait to greet audiences again at Gallagher Bluedorn and the Brown Derby Ballroom, hearing what we do best, live music!”
Out of This World!
Saturday, Sept. 18, at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
wcfsymphony returns to the Gallagher Bluedorn with a constellation of orchestral stars, including a new work by Augusta Read Thomas, John Williams’ music from the latest Star Wars trilogy, and Richard Strauss’ monumental Also Sprach Zarathustra. The opening music of Also Sprach Zarathustra was the main theme used in Stanley Kubrick’s 1968 film, 2001: A Space Odyssey.
Serenata Notturna
Saturday, Oct. 16, at The Historic Brown Derby Ballroom at 4 and 7 p.m.
Entertaining party music from classical Europe. Featuring a rarely-performed ensemble concerto by Black Parisian composer Joseph Bologne and Mozart’s always delightful Eine Kleine Nachtmusik performed with its ‘lost’ dance movement.
Villains & Superheroes
Saturday, Oct. 30, at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
Bring your best Halloween costume to our celebration of the musical world’s most spectacular and powerful characters! Film music from the Marvel, Star Wars, and Superman series is featured alongside orchestral epics by Tchaikovsky, Stravinsky, Strauss, Mozart and others.
New Year’s Eve with Maddie Poppe
Friday, Dec. 31, at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at 8 p.m.
Celebrate the arrival of 2022 with one of Iowa’s most notable musical voices, Maddie Poppe, accompanied by wcfsymphony in brand new orchestral arrangements and winter seasonal favorites. With her warm voice and sincere stage presence, the Cedar Valley’s own Maddie Poppe rose to fame as the winning contestant of the 16th season of “American Idol.” Join us post-concert in the lobby for dessert, champagne, dancing and the countdown to midnight.
JANE – In Concert
Saturday, March 12, 2022, at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
The stunning documentary about the legendary conservationist Jane Goodall – a trailblazer whose chimpanzee research revolutionized our understanding of the natural world – with wcfsymphony performing the score by world renowned composer Philip Glass live.
Between Bach & the Blues with the artwork of Gary Kelley
Thursday, May 26, 2022, at Gallagher Bluedorn Performing Arts Center at 7 p.m.
Music of J.S. Bach and Robert Johnson woven together in an intimate visual presentation by Gary Kelley. This unique multimedia experience is performed by our principal cello Isaac Pastor-Chermak, Iowa bluesman Kevin Burt and selected wcfsymphony musicians.
Tickets for these 2021-22 concerts are currently on sale for past wcfsymphony subscribers. Subscribers may guarantee their seating choices by ordering tickets by Aug. 2. Tickets go on sale to the general public on Aug. 4. Tickets may be ordered online at wcfsymphony.org/events, by visiting the UNItix box office at Gallagher Bluedorn, calling the UNItix box office at 319-273-4849 or the wcfsymphony office at 319-273-3373.
During the 2021-22 season, wcfsymphony patrons not vaccinated against COVID-19 are encouraged to wear masks at all indoor concerts.