This year’s annual meeting of the Wartburg Community Symphony Association will be held online, beginning at 5:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 12.
Since the 2019 annual meeting, the WCSA board has welcomed a new music director and conductor, Sam Stapleton, who led the orchestra through three successful concerts in October, December and February. The season’s final concert, scheduled for April 4, was cancelled due Covid-19 restrictions, but plans for the 2020-21 are nearly complete.
The past year also saw renewed community involvement with the symphony, evidenced by growth in memberships, business sponsorships and concert attendance.
The annual meeting agenda will include approval of the 2020-21 budget, minor changes to the bylaws and a resolution approving the Board of Directors for the coming year.
Persons interested in joining the meeting must have Zoom software and should send a personal message via Facebook to Sally Malcolm, meeting host.