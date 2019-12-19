Six professional vocalists and 11 Wartburg College student puppeteers joined the Wartburg Community Symphony and conductor Sam Stapleton for Sunday’s holiday concert in Neumann Auditorium.
Presented in collaboration with the Wartburg College Opera Workshop, the afternoon concert opened with the orchestra’s performance of “Sleigh Ride” by Frederick Delius, “Troika” from Sergei Prokofiev’s “Lieutenant Kije” and “A Christmas Festival” by Leroy Anderson.
A troupe of puppets and soloists then joined the orchestra for “Amahl and the Night Visitors,” a short opera by Gian Carlo Menotti. The vocalists sang from the orchestra pit as the puppets staged the story of the Three Kings, who stop on their way to Bethlehem for a sojourn at the meager home of a poor widow and her young disabled son, Amahl.
Soprano Karla Hughes of La Crosse, Wisconsin, sang the role of Amahl, while soprano Jennifer Larson of the Wartburg music faculty, sang the role of Amahl’s mother. Portraying the three kings were baritone Gary Moss of La Crosse, Wisconsin; tenor Brian Pfaltzgraff of the Wartburg music faculty; and baritone Travis Toliver, executive director of the Waverly Chamber of Commerce. The page, sung by Scott Larson, a 12-member student chorus of shepherds and a dancer completed the ensemble.
The life-size rod puppets, created in London for a 1960s “Amahl” performance attended by Queen Elizabeth, now reside at St. John’s Abbey in Collegeville, Minnesota. Br. Paul-Vincent Niebuhr, a monk at the abbey, acquired the puppets on permanent loan in 2008, and he came to Waverly in early December to train the puppeteers. All but one of the puppets required two puppeteers to coordinate their movement.
More than 500 area adults and children attended the concert, and many stayed afterward to take photos of the puppets and puppeteers in the lobby.
Several of the puppeteers will perform the lead roles, without puppets, in the Wartburg Opera Workshop’s presentation of “Amahl and the Night Visitors” on Monday, Jan. 6, at 7:30 p.m. in the Wartburg Chapel.