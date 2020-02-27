The Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony will honor the musicians of the orchestra when it presents “Honoring Our Own” on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at the Gallagher-Bluedorn Performing Arts Center.
This concert continues wcfsymphony’s 90th Anniversary season. The featured soloist for the evening is Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony bassoonist Cayla Bellamy.
The full orchestra will be showcased on the “Symphony No. 4” by Johannes Brahms, one of the classical repertoire’s most-loved and recognizable works.
Pauline Barrett Artistic Director and Conductor Jason Weinberger will conduct the concert. Maestro Weinberger and Dr. Bellamy will lead a free pre-concert talk beginning at 6 p.m. in Jebe Hall at Gallagher-Bluedorn.
Sponsors for “Honoring Our Own” are the Gallagher Family Foundation in memory of Edward and Catherine Gallagher, Stephanie and William Clohesy, and 93.5 The Mix.
As part of the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony’s 2019-2020 Education Program, members of the Northern Iowa Youth Orchestra (NIYO) will perform alongside symphony musicians on this concert. This side-by-side experience provides valuable experience for NIYO students and insight into what it is like to perform with a professional orchestra.
In addition to the Brahms symphony, the music of famed American composer Joan Tower will be performed on the first half of the concert. The pieces by Ms. Tower will be “Fanfare for the Uncommon Woman” and “Red Maple.” “Red Maple” will feature Dr. Bellamy performing with the orchestra.
In June, 2019, Joan Tower received the Gold Baton Award, presented by the League of American Orchestras. The Gold Baton is the League’s highest honor. She has also been honored by Musical America as its 2020 Composer of the Year.
The presentation of Ms. Tower’s music continues the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony’s focus on women composers during the 90th Anniversary Season. A jazz combo from the University of Northern Iowa School of Music will perform in the lobby of Gallagher-Bluedorn before the concert.
Dr. Cayla Bellamy currently serves as assistant professor of bassoon at the University of Northern Iowa, where she teaches courses in applied bassoon, chamber music, woodwind literature, and music education techniques. She is also a core bassoonist and contrabassoonist with the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony and a member of the Kairos Trio, an Iowa-based trio d’anches with colleagues Drs. Amanda McCandless and Heather Peyton.
With this ensemble, Cayla has been invited to perform at both regional and national conferences for the National Association of Wind and Percussion Instructors, in addition to the international premieres of three American duos for bassoon and alto saxophone at the 2017 College Music Society International Conference in Sydney, Australia with Dr. Ann Bradfield.
Dr. Bellamy released her debut album, “Double or Nothing,” in September 2018 in collaboration with Navy Field Band bassoonist J. Benjamin Smith, highlighting contemporary works by living composers for solo and duo bassoon. Her premiere recording of Alex Shapiro’s “Deep” was selected for inclusion in the Mark Masters label 2018 compilation album Mark Moods, Vol. 1, and she will also soon be heard on William Ludwig’s solo and chamber music album A Bassoonists’ World.
Dr. Bellamy holds a Doctor of Music degree in Bassoon Performance and Literature from the Jacobs School of Music at Indiana University in addition to Bachelor and Master of Music degrees in Music Education and Bassoon Performance from the University of Georgia, where she was distinguished as a National Presser Scholar.
Tickets for “Honoring Our Own” are available at the Gallagher-Bluedorn box office, through UNItix at 319-273-4849 or by visiting wcfsymphony.org.
For more information about Honoring Our Own, please visit wcfsymphony.org or call the Waterloo-Cedar Falls Symphony office from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Monday through Friday at 319-273-3373.