A half-dozen puppets came to life in spectacular fashion on Sunday afternoon, Dec. 15, at Wartburg College’s Neumann Auditorium. They mesmerized the large audience that turned out for a performance of Gian Carlo Menotti’s one act opera, Amahl and the Night Visitors.
The story of Amahl, a young lame boy given to telling tall tales, is a charming retelling of the visit of the Magi who come looking for the newborn Jesus. On the way, they stop at Amahl’s poor hut seeking rest. The three visitors, a traveling page, Amahl and his mother were all portrayed by life-sized puppets. The colorful, richly-costumed characters were originally created for a performance before the queen of England and, in recent years, are housed at a monastery in Collegeville, Minnesota.,
Each of the puppets was given life by two Wartburg College students, who wore black and appeared as shadows behind the brightly-outfitted characters they were making move about the stage. There is a story, likely true, that Menotti, when he created the story, insisted Amahl always be voiced by a boy, never by a girl. On Sunday, that suggestion was set aside. Amahl’s part was sung, superbly, by vocalist Karla Hughes. The first few times she sang, the youngster’s lines felt unnatural. (“It’s the wrong sex,” this reviewer found himself thinking.) But soon one could overlook the disconnect and the voicing seemed to work.
Jennifer Larson, of the college music faculty, sang the part of Amahl’s mother. The three wise men were voiced by Brian Pfaltzgraff, Gary Moss and Travis Toliver. All of them turned in sterling performances.
The score for the performance was nicely carried along by the Wartburg Community Symphony, under the direction of recently-arrived conductor Sam Stapleton. He has already raised the level of excellence for the symphony over what had been the case over the past couple years.
Preceding the Menotti opera, the symphony entertained the audience with three pieces appropriate for the holiday season — Frederick Delius’ “Sleigh Ride”; Sergei Prokofiev’s “Troika”; and Leroy Anderson’s “A Christmas Festival.”
As often has been the case for symphony concerts, financial underwriting was provided by the Max and Helen Guernsey Charitable Foundation. Funding provided by the foundation has been a real asset to the symphony’s repertoire in recent years, enabling the booking of exceptional visiting solo performers — and, in this case, helping cover the considerable cost of bringing the puppets to Waverly.
The symphony performs next on Feb. 8, in a program featuring music by Franz Josef Haydn.