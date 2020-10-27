The Technology Association of Iowa is pleased to announce the date and details of the virtual 2020 Iowa High School Tech Summit Presented by Principal Foundation.
The Summit will take place virtually from 9 a.m. to noon Tuesday, Nov. 17 and is open to all Iowa high school students. At the Iowa High School Tech Summit, students will explore various technology careers and companies across Iowa.
A panel of young IT professionals will give engaging and insightful presentations that reflect on their college internship experiences and career paths to inspire the next generation of Iowa’s tech workforce. The Summit will also allow students to connect and interact with an Iowa university/college representative and an Iowa employer of their choice. Students will tune in to the school/company’s short presentations and be able to ask questions directly to a staff member.
The Summit is open and free to any Iowa high school student. Registration is open at technologyiowa.org/signature-events/2020-iowa-high-school-tech-summit/.
“TAI is excited to make the Iowa High School Tech Summit virtual and available to each and every Iowa student. We want Iowa students to see themselves as creators of technology, not just consumers of it. We look forward to immersing students in the possibilities of careers in Iowa tech,” said Brian Waller, president of TAI.
For more information, please contact Brian Waller, President, Technology Association of Iowa at 515-218-2077 or at brian.waller@technologyiowa.org.
The Technology Association of Iowa (TAI) is the statewide, member-based organization uniting Iowa’s technology community. TAI advances Iowa’s reputation as a technology state and supports the industry by connecting leaders, driving public policy, fostering diversity and inclusion, and developing talent. Learn more at www.technologyiowa.org.