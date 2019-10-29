After two years with the Marshalltown law firm, I realized that my future assignments for winning an Iowa Supreme Court case would be more and more trial work defending a clientele of some 45 automobile insurance companies. It wasn’t where I wanted to be in practicing law when my real want was in the corporate arena.
In 1958, I left the firm even though leaving Marshalltown was a hard decision. Donna and I loved the city and were happy to call it home. It was a clean, vibrant, community with lots of pluses that appealed to us, especially Elim Lutheran Church, a loving small congregation that was of Norwegian origin. Pastor Lokensgard was our humble shepherd, and in his flock we found a host of wonderful friends and acquaintances. Leaving them was even more difficult than leaving the law firm and the other friendly members of the Marshalltown bar.
But tears and hugs from our Elim friends buoyed up Donna and me as we said or goodbyes – taking with us lasting memories of our Marshalltown experiences to our new home in Charles City, Iowa, where I found exactly what I was looking for – a unique position with Oliver Corporation, a tractor manufacturer where I worked wholly in a corporate setting.
So my life in Charles City began in 1958 when Donna, Steve, and I moved into a modest 1½ story house we purchased on Charles Street. It was our home (and Judy’s who was born in Charles City on May 4, 1959) for over 15 years until 1974 when we built a new home on Ellis Drive near the high school.
The “Oliver” I became part of in 1958, and the “Oliver” I thereafter spent most of my working career with, had a unique history both in its birth and death with nine-plus decades of ups and downs in between. It is a fascinating Americana story – a story that I will tell more about in the stories that follow.