Diversity and racial equality have been buzz words during this election year, especially in the wake of several high-profile incidents both nationally and locally.
After the taunting of Charles City High School baseball player Jeremiah Chapman in June here in Waverly, Mayor Adam Hoffman formed a group of citizens of differing backgrounds to meet in a Human Equity and Diversity Task Force to help with the goal of inclusion.
The group’s chairman Shane Blackledge and secretary Amy Kangas made a report to the Waverly City Council during Monday night’s study session held over Zoom.
Now, the task force is looking to eventually transition into an official city commission, Blackledge told Waverly Newspapers on Wednesday.
He said the council members’ feedback following the task force’s report was “good” and appreciative of the group’s efforts to create a vision and a mission statement.
“What I really like about the task force is that, we were just kind of thrown together,” Blackledge said. “There was no direction. By coming together as ordinary people living in Waverly, we all identified areas of need, areas of inequality, areas of social injustice, areas of issues, and we’ve also identified great things about Waverly.
“What can we do as a task force to make it a safer place for everyone? Carla (Guyer, the city clerk), the (council), they all were appreciative, and I think they’re going to stand behind us moving forward.”
Blackledge said that for his group to make a true impact on the inclusivity of the city, as the goals developed are long-term, the task force needs to stay in place as a commission. He said that was broached during the panel’s meeting held Tuesday night.
“It’s now up to City Council to say — they need to give us some feedback,” he said. “We’ve given you our mission, our vision, we’ve given you our goals, but we can’t start accomplishing goals if we’re going to dissolve in two months.”
According to the materials provided by the task force for Monday’s study session, its mission is “to open doors and build bridges to advance opportunities for all people in Waverly and the surrounding communities.” The vision statement says it “strives to provide safe opportunities for all to achieve their highest potential.”
In addition to Blackledge and Kangas, the task force members include Allison Banwart-Hales, Amber Blackledge, Kay Ellwanger, Craig Hancock, Len Jentz, Will Kurtt, Heath Moore, Raj Patel, Danielle Sharar, Ernesto Robles and Kerri Wellman.
The group listed five goals in its presentation: Encourage the use of inclusive language by businesses and community organizations; partner with the Waverly Chamber of Commerce and Waverly Economic Development Group to address employment and income inequity; develop community-based resources for drug and alcohol addictions and mental health; create programming and opportunities for at-risk youth through working with community organizations; and strengthen partnerships with minority and marginalized groups in rural communities and empower them to grow the community from within and share experiences with surrounding communities.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen considered the task force’s goals to be “ambitious.”
“It seems that your goals cover a variety of different issues,” Birgen said. “(Drug addiction and mental health) seem unusual for a task force on diversity and inclusion.”
He asked Blackledge if there were other resources that would be better suited for that goal. Blackledge said “it’s not a secret” that drug addiction, alcoholism, mental health issues and suicides exist in Waverly and the surrounding communities.
“We believe that everybody should have the opportunity to have a better life,” Blackledge said. “How can somebody struggling with mental health or struggling with drug addiction or alcoholism that’s lacking resources can have a better life or a second chance?”
He said there is a lack of in-patient treatment opportunities or recovery houses in the area. Kangas said there are resources in town, but it’s being able to make them available and well known to minority groups.
“They may see them as not directing services or not directing care to people like them,” she said. “Really to be a bridge to, regardless of income, because we talked about income inequality, we talked about job availability, knowing a number of minorities are students at Wartburg (College) and partner with the international programs there, a large number are involved with work with CUNA (Mutual Group) and could be facing some of the same mental-health issues, but they’re not in a community that is familiar to them, not in a community that has the same cultural values.
“The need the task force felt was to make sure we were promoting regardless of who you are or where you’re from, these things are available.”
Other topics discussed within task force meetings were trying to invite minority groups in Waverly’s events like Heritage Days as well as promote others through the Waverly Public Library, the schools or the EMBRACE group that was established two years ago.
Blackledge said the foundation has been established for the task force to eventually become a commission.
“The next meeting, we’re really going to break down each goal and have some clear-cut goals on how to achieve these goals,” he said. “We’ll be really digging into that in the next meetings.
“We want to hear back from the city on what’s their stance on that. We did hear from them, and what we heard, the feedback was good.”
Meanwhile, the city has been working with Cedar Falls advertising firm Amperage to develop a marketing campaign that was nearly ready to launch prior to the outbreak of COVID-19. Blackledge said once the city kicks it off, the Human Equity and Diversity Task Force is ready to help incorporate their work into it.
“It’ll be a part of that website,” he said. “I think overall, we’ve got our mission, we have our vision, we have goals, now we really need to define these goals into greater detail.
“We can’t reach more out to stakeholders and talk to them when we don’t know how long we’re going to be around. One of the key things that came out of the meeting (Tuesday) that everybody had agreed upon is having partnerships. EMBRACE is on board. I believe (city entities and) the school district (are in), and we’ll have churches and organizations and the hospital, and we’ll have all of these stakeholders stand behind us once we really have the city behind us.”