The Waverly Ball Diamond Task Force will continue to look into the feasibility of youth ball diamonds at a site located along Cedar River Parkway north of the Waverly Shell Rock Soccer Complex.
That was the decision made by the Waverly City Council on Monday night, as the parcel was deemed the preferred location for as many as seven youth-sized baseball and softball fields, including a Miracle League field. The committee was formed after Mayor Dean Soash declared on July 1 that the proposed project on the western outskirts of town, called Champions Ridge, was “dead.”
City Administrator James Bronner said that the group had been charged to focus on the youth levels of baseball and softball. He said as they have discussed pros and cons of different locations, including the Champions Ridge site, they came to a conclusion the parcel near the soccer complex was preferable.
A formal proposal will be presented during the Oct. 28 study session.
“In effort to have a more complete report, to have cost estimates, to look at possible firms for a grading plan, drainage issues, etc., everything has to come before you (the council) before we move forward with anything substantial,” Bronner said, “so we felt it was important to identify this area and then have permission from the council to move forward to gather those items for that final report in October from the commission itself.”
Ward 4 Councilman Mike Sherer asked whether the task force found any negatives with the Cedar River Parkway site. Bronner said there were none identified yet, and that would be the purpose of further study.
“A lot of this is still fact-finding as we move forward,” Bronner said. “We’re just wanting additional permission to do so before we get much further into spending the time to get that much deeper on this site.”
At-Large Councilwoman Ann Rathe, who is the designated council liaison for the task force, said she was impressed with the efforts by task force members to establish the ball diamond complex.
Chairman Jeremy Langner said the task force considered the pluses and minuses of both the Cedar River Parkway site and Champions Ridge, which is also expected to become the new home of the Bremer County Fair.
The Bremer County Fair Association already completed its purchase of 40 of the nearly 120 acres the city purchased from the Neil Smith Estate. However, fundraising difficulties for the entire project stalled plans for the ball diamonds as well as development of the fairgrounds.
“In those conversations, we came to the conclusion that we would decide on those two pieces of land, because that’s what the city provided us with what they’ve currently owned,” Langner said. “We don’t think our task was finding more pieces of land unless the city says, ‘Here’s a piece of land to consider.’”
He added that it’s clear that the city should be the lead entity on this project. The determining factor, Langner added, is what is most fiscally viable.
“We don’t know that,” he said. “That’s hard for us to determine, because we don’t know what those numbers are.”
Ward 2 Councilman Dan McKenzie, who recently announced he won't seek re-election, recalled the history of past efforts to establish the new park over the past 12 years. He said the parcel being considered was purchased by the city to create the ball fields, but neighbors had objected to the plans due to anticipated traffic through the nearby neighborhood.
He wondered if attitudes have changed now that the parkway is complete and open. Langner said it would be up to city staff to get that information.
“We tried to stay really focused on what could be provided on that site, so there’s additional work there to determine what that feedback would be,” he said.
Rathe said only one neighbor had concerns about drainage and lighting at the site.
“For this age group, to start with, we talked about how lighting might not be required,” she said. “I haven’t heard of other concerns so far from neighbors.”
During an initial meeting of the task force in July, members had been focusing on age groups up until seventh grade.
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow was confused over the wording of the resolution and what was being decided on Monday. He wasn’t sure whether the vote was to give the go-ahead to build the diamonds or to study it further.
“Are we saying that we want you to focus in on that particular piece of ground as opposed to any other ground that you might potentially look at?” Drenkow asked.
Bronner said what the council decided on Monday was to move forward with continued consideration of the Cedar River Parkway site and to prepare the October report. He added that it’s also a “mid-level update” of the task force’s work.
Drenkow said he had “four or five” concerns he had that he wanted to have answered before the council gave its blessing. One of them was the financials for the development of it.
“I’ve heard from a number of people and from the conversations that we’ve had that using the site by the soccer fields was going to be much less expensive,” he said. “That makes some sense, because there’s not going to be nearly as much dirt that has to be moved.”
His other concerns included if there was enough room at the site for the number of diamonds the city would require, how it would drain among others.
“I’m not ready at this point to make a final vote saying, yes, we are going to have all of our diamonds built in this location, or no, we’re going to have all of our diamonds built at some other location,” he added.
Rathe said that the resolution only addressed youth ball diamonds, not adult or teens. She said more works needs to be done before the final recommendation can be made.
“If we can’t get a go-ahead from the council (on this), then we’re stalled,” she said.
Drenkow said doing the further studies is appropriate at this time, but he’s not ready to give the ultimate green light to it yet. He later expressed his interpretation of media coverage that the vote on Monday would be final approval, which it wasn’t.
Ward 5 Councilman Tim Kangas agreed that the resolution’s title may have been misleading. It read, “A Resolution Approving the area north of the Soccer Complex as the location for Youth Ball Diamonds.”
“I think we need a little more clarity on that just to say that we want to move forward with getting the details of it,” Kangas said.
The resolution was reworded express that the parkway site is the preferred site, not the site to be approved.
Mayor Soash said both it and the Champions Ridge site were discussed, and the task force preferred the one near the soccer complex.
Rathe added Champions Ridge will not be considered further at this time.
McKenzie said that Champions Ridge is still an alternative.
“There is still a very dedicated group of people who are trying to make that happen,” he said of the effort to keep the previous arrangements alive. “I know the council has said, ‘It’s time to move on,’ but I would hate to have this worded in such a fashion that, No. 1, people think we’re approving a project that hasn’t even been presented to us, and 2, that it further hinders another option that’s being worked on.”
Rathe asked McKenzie whether it’s more confusing to pick a site or to continue to weigh the pros and cons of two.
“They have made their decision,” she said.
Chuck Brittain, the vice chair of the task force who had worked on a previous committee that had recommended the Champions Ridge site, told the council though the west-end site is “a wonderful spot,” something needs to be done for the youth of today.
“What really sold me was the other night… as I went down 10th Avenue (Cedar River Parkway), and I came up the hill going all the way over to (Iowa) Highway 3, there were 31 people walking on the sidewalks across that piece of property,” Brittain said. “It’s accessible. There won’t be 31 people walk west of town in five years, and there were 31 people that night on my drive across town.
“It’s important that we quit talking about this budget. Find the money. This is for our kids.”
Brenda Meyer, a member of the Champions Ridge Governing Committee, gave a counterpoint to what was being discussed. She said that the city could get what they pay for if they simply look at the price tag of going for the smaller-scale project near the soccer complex.
“I heard Mayor Soash say that these fields could be up and playable by 2022,” Meyer said. “I don’t think that probably was an unreasonable expectation as of January 2019 for Champions Ridge, either.
“I don’t know how expeditious it is, but I don’t know if it’s running at a hare’s pace either.”
Soash corrected the statement Meyer heard him say on the radio earlier on Monday. He said that Bronner reminded him that the timeline the city had set out for the new diamonds would be to have games on them by spring 2021.
“Grading, yes, there will need some grading that needs to be done,” Soash added. “Right up front, preliminary estimate is $500,000. … Based on the grading figures… against the financials that Greg Miller (of the Waverly Softball Association) presented to the council of $2.1 million.
“If that’s wrong, then we’ve been led down… a path that’s not true. That’s the facts that I have.
“We’ve established this commission with an aggressive timeline, and I think we’re on track.”