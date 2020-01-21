If you have limited income and need help preparing and eFiling your tax return, the Volunteer Income Tax Assistance (VITA) program may be able to help. Each year, IRS-certified volunteers staff server taxpayers throughout Iowa, providing free help preparing and e-filing basic tax returns.
Iowa State University Extension and Outreach trains and supports volunteers at a VITA site located at the Bremer County Extension office in Tripoli, providing assistance for low-to-moderate-income taxpayers regardless of age. VITA is geared toward people who generally make $58,000 a year or less, have a disability, are elderly, or have limited English skills. These tax prep sites help Iowans take advantage of child care tax credits and the earned income tax credit. The volunteers will also help disabled or elderly individuals, eligible for the Iowa Rent Reimbursement.
If you would like to make an appointment for the site at the Bremer County Extension office in Tripoli on Feb. 20, call Tammy Curley at 319-882-4275 or tcurley@iastate.edu. You will need to bring a photo ID, last year’s return, social security cards for all named on the return and income documents; W-2s, 1099s, etc.