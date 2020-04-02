Taylor Physical Therapy, providing Physical and Occupational Therapy services, along with Pediatric Speech Therapy services at the Waverly Health Center, is committed to ensuring our community is able to access the necessary rehabilitative therapy services needed during the COVID-19 Pandemic.
According to documents sent out by the The Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency (CISA) “Functioning critical infrastructure is imperative during the response to the COVID-19 emergency for both public health and safety as well as community well being. Certain critical infrastructure industries have a special responsibility in these times to continue operations.” Therapy services — physical, occupational and speech therapy — have been determined to be essential critical care services during the COVID-19 pandemic as defined by the Department of Homeland Security, the CISA, and the Iowa Department of Public Health.
According to Dr. Peter G Matos DO, MPH, MS, FACOEM, FACPM, an expert in biologic surety and the management of select agent programs at federal facilities, and member of an advisory group in Chemical, Biological, Radiological, and Nuclear Defense:
“Physical therapists are essential in flattening the curve of the COVID-19 pandemic. They play a key role in keeping people they can help out of the doctor offices and ER’s. This will not only free up the medical teams to treat those impacted by COVID-19, but also limit the exposure of those seeking the care of the physical therapist”. Dr. Matos has experience working with the Armed Forces Health Surveillance Center, Department of Defense Global Emerging Infections Surveillance and Response System, and the CDC.
In order to provide essential care to our patients while also working to ensure the safety and health of our patients, staff, and their families, Taylor Therapy has the following services in place:
• All Taylor Therapy clinic locations are open. All clinics are maintaining cleaning standards higher than those recommended by CDC and WHO guidelines. This includes disinfecting all surfaces and equipment between patient visits, utilizing private treatment rooms in all scenarios where it is possible, screening patients before each visit, and placing masks on any patients who have traveled out of state.
• In home visits are available to any patients who do not feel comfortable coming into an outpatient clinic location. Therapist will glove and mask for all visits and gown as necessary for those patients who are considered high risk.
• Telehealth visits are available. Telehealth platforms include audio visual platforms such as Zoom or FaceTime, as well as phone conferencing or email with patients.
Jerod Gayer, PT, DPT, ATC, owner and manager of Taylor Physical Therapy, states “The safety of our patients and staff is our top priority. We recognize there is concern, and rightfully so, that having patients come into our clinics may expose them and put them at risk. This is a legitimate concern, and is the very reason we are taking every possible precaution to limit this risk by following and exceeding CDC and WHO guidelines regarding transmission of disease. We also know, though, that the risk for these patients is exponentially higher if their condition is left untreated and the patient is forced to access care in the ER and urgent care clinics as a result of us not being available to meet their therapy needs.”
You can contact Taylor Therapy, located at the Waverly Health Center, by phone at 319-352-5644, or on their website at taylorphysicaltherapy.com to schedule your appointment.