Larry Taylor and Donna Liddle were married 60 years ago at the Little Brown Church in Nashua on Aug. 30, 1959.
Until retirement, Larry worked at Happel Construction, and Donna at Waverly-Shell Rock Schools. Cards may be sent to the fisherman and the catch of his life at: 1532 140th St., Waverly, IA 50677.
Their family includes daughters Barb and Kevin St. John, of Shell Rock; and Nancy Taylor, of Waterloo. Grandchildren include Erica St. John, of Waterloo; Andrew and Natalie St. John, and great-granddaughter Charlotte, of Ankeny.
Happy 60th anniversary Mom and Dad!