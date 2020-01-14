TEDxWartburgCollege will bring inspiring speakers to “Explore the Unknown” for the third annual event 9 a.m.-noon Jan. 25 in McCaskey Lyceum at Wartburg College.
The event is open to the public, but seating is limited. Tickets are $10 and can be purchased at www.wartburg.edu/tedx.
“The theme ‘Explore the Unknown’ aims to create a free and secure space for people who want to share their experiences of discovering, creating and exploring their ideas,” said Lura Ajdini, TEDxWartburgCollege lead organizer and licensee.
TEDxWartburgCollege is an independently organized event, licensed by TED, a nonprofit organization devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading,” usually in the form of short, powerful talks delivered by today’s leading thinkers and achievers.
Speakers at TEDxWartburgCollege will include:
• Sanam Tamang: “Navigating the Unknown Journey of Life”
• Brittany Strause: “Mental Health Has No Face”
• Matapron Musikathum: “Transition to Adulthood, What’s Your Plan?”
• Cole Imperi: “Shadowloss: Shedding Light on Our Hidden Grief”
• Sthela Gun Holly Hanitrinirina: “The Legacy of Unknown Women”
• Erik Salzenstein: “Why I Had to Go to Prison to Set Myself Free”
• Umaru Balde: “Eliminate the Comfort Zone to Achieve Success”
For more information about TEDxWartburgCollege, visit www.wartburg.edu/tedx.