The fourth annual TEDxWartburgCollege event will be offered online from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, March 20.
During this free event, inspiring speakers will be “Questioning the Narrative.” The event is open to the public, but RSVPs are requested at www.wartburg.edu/tedx.
“The theme this year is centered around not only challenging the norm, but also pushing the boundaries around the issues affecting our world today, encouraging both our speakers and our audience to start conversations that can pioneer and push us toward change,” said Danai Chekenya, TEDxWartburgCollege lead organizer and licensee.
Seven speakers will be featured during the event, licensed by TED, a nonprofit organization devoted to “ideas worth spreading,” usually in the form of short, powerful talks delivered by today’s leading thinkers and achievers.
