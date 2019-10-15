TedxWartburgCollege is seeking inspiring speakers to “Explore the Unknown” for the third annual event from 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Jan. 25, in McCaskey Lyceum at Wartburg College. Submissions are due Oct. 18.
Each TEDx talk will last no more than 18 minutes and topics must fit the theme. Speakers can come from the Wartburg and Waverly communities and beyond. Those interested in presenting should complete the call for presentations at www.wartburg.edu/tedx.
“The theme ‘Explore the Unknown’ aims to create a free and secure space for people who want to share their experiences of discovering, creating and exploring their ideas,” said Lura Ajdini, TEDxWartburgCollege organizer and licensee.
TEDxWartburgCollege is an independently organized event, licensed by TED, a nonprofit organization devoted to spreading ideas, usually in the form of short, powerful talks delivered by today’s leading thinkers and achievers.
For more information about TEDxWartburgCollege, visit www.wartburg.edu/tedx.