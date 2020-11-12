TedxWartburgCollege is seeking inspiring speakers for “Questioning the Narrative,” the fourth annual event Saturday, March 20, from 9 a.m. to noon, at Wartburg College.
Each TEDx talk will last no more than 18 minutes and topics must fit the theme. Speakers can come from the Wartburg and Waverly communities and beyond. Those interested in presenting should complete the call for presentations at https://www.wartburg.edu/tedx/ by Wednesday, Nov. 25.
“The theme this year, ‘Questioning the Narrative,’ is centered around not only challenging the norm but also pushing the boundaries around the issues affecting our world today, encouraging both our speakers and our audience to start conversations that can pioneer and push us towards change,” said Danai Chekenya, TEDxWartburgCollege lead organizer and licensee.
TEDxWartburgCollege is an independently organized event, licensed by TED, a nonprofit organization devoted to “Ideas Worth Spreading,” usually in the form of short, powerful talks delivered by today’s leading thinkers and achievers.
For more information about TEDxWartburgCollege, visit www.wartburg.edu/tedx.