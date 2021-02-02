Helping Services for Youth & Families will be highlighting awareness for Teen Dating Violence Awareness month in February.
Nearly a quarter of adult victims of rape, physical violence and stalking by an intimate partner first experienced partner violence between the ages of 11 and 17.
February is Teen Dating Violence Awareness Month, and the Helping Services’ Domestic Abuse Resource Center wants to remind you that you are never too young to demand respect in your relationships, and you’re never too young to ask for help.
Dating violence is not only physical abuse but can be excessive texting, and checking-in; telling someone what to wear or who to hang out with are just a few ways people try to control their partner. Abusive relationships are about power and control, and these patterns can start at an early age.
If you or someone you know is in an unhealthy relationship, the Domestic Abuse Resource Center is here to help. For information on services or to talk with an advocate, call us at the 24-hour resource line at 1-800-383-2988 or chat with us at www.HelpingServices.org. Conversations are at no cost and confidential. Everyone deserves to be in a happy and healthy relationship.