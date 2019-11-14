Lynette Telleen, of Waverly, was selected to serve as a trustee on the Iowa 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees at its annual meeting on Friday, Oct. 25, 2019.
Telleen is the Global Manager for the Tractor Platform Engineering Operations with John Deere in Waterloo, IA. She has participated in 4-H as a member in Fayette County and served as the Iowa State Fair Horse Department Superintendent from 1998 to 2010. Telleen’s children are currently involved in 4-H activities.
“I have countless 4-H leaders, volunteers and fellow members to thank for their support in helping with my personal development over the years, everything from public speaking to livestock herdsmanship,” Telleen said, “and anything I can do to encourage today’s youth to reach out for and have an opportunity to actively participate in 4-H is certainly one way of ‘paying back’ the time and energy others have spent on my behalf.”
Along with five other newly elected trustees, Telleen joins a 25-member board that provides the vision and fiscal oversight for the Iowa 4-H Foundation. The Iowa 4-H Foundation Board of Trustees is comprised of volunteers from both the public and private sectors who are leaders in their respective fields.
“We are always excited to welcome new trustees to our team. They each bring different experiences that continue to better the organization,” said Iowa 4-H Foundation Executive Director, Emily Saveraid. “We look forward to growing support for Iowa 4-H with Lynette’s help.”
The Iowa 4-H Foundation is a 501©3 nonprofit organization that provides the private financial resources to develop and deliver quality 4-H youth programs throughout the state of Iowa. These opportunities help young people enhance their ability to use critical thinking, leadership, communication, and social skills – tools that will give them a competitive edge in their future endeavors. More information at www.iowa4hfoundation.org.