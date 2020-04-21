Terrie Thurm, nurse practitioner, is retiring this month after 15 years of patient care at Waverly Health Center (WHC) Women’s Clinic.
“I would like to say thank you to all the great employees at WHC. You are a remarkable group and I will forever cherish the relationships I have made with staff and patients alike,” stated Thurm. “In retirement I have many house and yard projects planned and look forward to spending a lot of time with my 8 and 11 year-old grandchildren. I will continue to volunteer at my church and for the Denver Lion’s Club. Lastly, I hope to be a little bit of a snow bird come January!”
“Terrie has been an integral part of our Women’s Clinic for 15 years. She has always been a pleasure to work with and her impact on the community leaves us all in her debt,” stated Jim Atty, WHC CEO. “We at WHC wish her nothing but the best in a well-deserved retirement.”
Waverly Health Center appreciates Terrie Thurm for her years of service and caring commitment to WHC and the patients we serve.
Watch our Facebook page or the Waverly Newspaper for plans for a future retirement party.