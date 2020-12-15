Terry Wayne Schrage, 75, of Shell Rock, Iowa, died Dec. 9, 2020, in his home surrounded by his loved ones.
Terry was born April 11, 1945, in Aplington, Iowa, the son of Abel and Wilma (Kettwig) Schrage. Terry attended a one room schoolhouse about one mile from his home until third grade. The family later moved to a farm outside of Shell Rock. Terry finished elementary school at Shell Rock. He then attended Waverly-Shell Rock Schools in Waverly, Iowa, and graduated in 1963. After high school, Terry attended auctioneer school. He enjoyed auctioneering for several years and was well known in the community for singing The Auctioneer Song. Terry served in the United States Army from 1965 to 1967 and later graduated from Kirkwood Community College in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, in 1972. Although he didn’t intend to teach, he had the honor of being asked to instruct agriculture classes and did so for three years. During his life, Terry also worked for the Aplington Sale Barn, Shell Rock Hardware, Denver Savings Bank, Iowa State Bank in Clarksville and Security State Bank in Shell Rock. Terry retired from CUNA Mutual Insurance in Waverly in 2006, but was asked to return a month later and managed for Cuna Mutual under Pitney Bowes for another six years before officially retiring in 2012.
Terry was an active member of Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock, where he had the pleasure of serving on the stewardship committee and was the church’s treasurer for several years.
Terry and Carolyn were joined in marriage on March 19, 1993, and brought two children, each, to the union. Terry’s greatest enjoyments were his children, grandchildren, and working outside with Carolyn. In addition to spending time with family, Terry loved participating in the Shell Rock Swing Show for 15 years and was well known for his beautiful voice. He also enjoyed traveling to visit family and friends.
Terry’s memory is honored by: wife, Carolyn Schrage, of Shell Rock; four children, Kim Willbee, of Shell Rock, Mike (Mary) Schrage, of Salina, Kansas, Bobby (Chris) Willbee, of Omaha, Nebraska, and Crystal (Mark) Moore, of Waverly; 14 grandchildren, Shem Willbee, Gabby Beck, Levi Willbee, Dane Willbee, Jordyn Erdmann, Alexis Erdmann, Emily Schrage, Sarah Schrage, Andrew Schrage, Ashley Schrage, Grace Moore, Holly Moore, Amber Moore, and Alex Moore; two great-grandchildren, Allyah Willbee and Christopher Willbee; and a sister, Diana “Mick” (Larry) Judisch, of Waverly. He was preceded in death by his parents and a granddaughter, Isabelle Moore.
Visitation was held Sunday, Dec. 13, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock from 2-5 p.m. Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. Monday, Dec. 14, at Faith Lutheran Church in Shell Rock. Burial followed at Harlington Cemetery in Waverly. Memorials may be directed to Terry’s family or Unity Point Hospice and online condolences may be left at www.kaisercorson.com. Kaiser-Corson Funeral Home in Shell Rock is assisting the family with arrangements.