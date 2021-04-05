The Easter Bunny has long floppy ears, a sturdy build and playful eyes.
But beyond this basic outline, exactly how the Easter Bunny looks — from the color of his clothes to the pattern on his ears to the shade on his nose, not to mention his stubby, fluffy tail — is entirely up to, well, the artists who envision him.
The same is true for the basket of eggs the Easter Bunny customarily carries, which, as tradition has it, are to be shared with well-behaving kids rather than naughty ones.
And judging by this year’s interpretations in the Waverly Newspapers’ Easter Coloring Contest, the bunny is, admittedly, not just one character.
A rainbow of colors and textures of every stripe went into the bunny’s creation this year, showcasing the textured talents of the young artists in the area.
Above all, each child’s imagination crafted a creature and an environment and background, which ultimately reflect their unique style.
Sponsored by the Iowa Regional Utilities Association and First Maxfield Mutual Insurance Association, this year’s contest was especially impressive.
To mention the obvious challenge, which looks even more daunting in retrospect, the contestants, like the rest of the world, had worked under pandemic conditions.
They, too, were subject to all the disruptions and the limitations that the pandemic imposed on normalcy: some stayed at home, others went back to school after the first wave of adjustments last March.
Many of their parents continued to work from home, and the kids were limited in their interactions with friends, grandparents and extended families.
But despite that, like many creative souls, the contest entrants appeared to have turned their talent into a coping mechanism and applied themselves expressively with unique studiousness and flair in their work.
As a result, the entries in all three categories — up to 5 years old; 6-to-9-year-olds; and 10-to-12-year-olds — brimmed with rainbow colors and adornments, creating mixed media portraits of note.
Understandably, the judges, members of the Waverly Newspapers office, excluding the editorial department, were hard pressed to pick winners.
All parents or grandparents themselves, they felt all kids deserved recognition for their talent.
After all, the pandemic experience was harsh on all, and the very fact that anyone was able to continue to create despite it, is worthy of applause.
And to top it off, they all displayed their talents in full bloom at a time when the availability of vaccines shined a light at the end of the year-long tunnel of isolation caused by the virus.
But perhaps the contest — as many creative ventures — provided a great outlet for pent-up energy and creative fulfillment.
That’s the main take away from the 2021 Waverly Newspapers Easter Coloring contest.
Few were selected, but all are winners.
On Friday morning, our office manager, DeAnn Meyer called the winners, congratulating them on their success and inviting them to come to the newsroom to pick up their prizes.
DeAnn relished at the joyful reaction her call elicited every single time, whether she spoke to a parent or left a message on the answering machine.
One of the contestants, 3-year-old Lukas Glaser, who happens to be the precocious son of outgoing councilman Kris Glaser, answered DeAnn’s call himself. He babbled joyfully about how he had put “googly” eyes on his bunny, and then said with grownup seriousness:
“I’m going to have to let you go now, but I will call you later from my phone.”
That call never came, of course, because the gregarious kid forgot to mention — or perhaps he didn’t know or didn’t care — that his toy phone is not really a connection to the world, but rather a gizmo to practice adult skills.
So when he arrived at the newsroom later that morning with his mom, Tessi, to claim his prize, he was as inexhaustible as an Energizer bunny, the same way he was last Christmas when he won a Santa coloring contest in his age group.
Without batting an eye during an impromptu interview, Lukas said he used Kwik Stix, a solid tempera paint advertised as a “mess free” activity, to color the ears. They were outlined by the same cotton which covered the bunny’s body.
In person, like over the phone, Lukas appeared the proudest of the ”googly eyes” he had animated the bunny with.
In explaining it to me, he shook the picture to show me how the eyes work:
“You go up and down, up and down,” he said, demonstrating it on the page.
Like most of the kids that day, Lukas did not know what he would do with the $10 monetary award. (And neither did we expect a 3-year-old to know that, but it was fun asking, and even more joyful hearing his reasoning.)
With a little help from his mom, Lukas said he would put the money in his savings account, although like most of us, he was unclear what he was saving for at his tender age.
Madelyn Jones, 6, who won in her age category, however, said she would buy a “furry stuffed animal.”
A diligent creator, Madelyn worked hard on her coloring, but also understood the value of putting her money to work. The third of four kids in the family of Phil and Erin Jones, Mady knew owning her own toy is important.
For Maybel Brandt, 8, who came to the paper with brother Merlin, and dad Neal, a dairy farmer, the ears were the hardest spot to fill because of the “different colors.” Asked if she would share her prize with her brother, Maybel issued an adamant, “No!”
For Rhett Dahlquist, 11, the most complicated and time-consuming part of the project was the colored rice she used to texturize the flowers the bunny was holding. It took her a day to soak the rice and another week to let the color dry out.
However, for Logan Nus, a fifth-grader at the middle school in Waverly, the eggs were the hardest to create, but he was the fastest of all the contestants as he estimated he finished the project in one hour.
Abigail Frazell, 10, a fourth-grader from West Cedar, the basket was the hardest by contrast because she had to line up the textures.
Like several of the kids in that group, she had won other coloring contests — three Christmas ones and another one called Patriot’s Pen.
In fact, Abigail was so enthused about the bunny project that she accidentally left some color blotches on her mother’s new living-room carpet, but it was nothing that cannot be remedied with a little effort and a carpet cleaner.
Ava Bloem, 8, a second-grader, found the ears the hardest to accomplish.
Unlike any of the other kids, Jenna Juhl, 5, a preschooler, added a colorful background. Making improvisation part of her artistic mode, she also had applied a lot of tiny stickers that deepened the context of the picture.
Likewise, Isabelle Luck, a sixth-grader, had put a lot of thought into her work. But she challenged herself to do it in one sitting. She toiled the most on the ears, as she didn’t want them to look “scratchy,” so she did it in “one smooth line,” which she noted was “very difficult.” She had won this contest when she was just 7 years old.
But beyond the artistic skills, Isabelle exhibited a rare generosity. She said she wanted to cash her $10 award for ice-cream for her mom and her sisters. Her love as the big sister was much appreciated as her younger sister, Briella, had entered the contest in her respective age category, but was not as lucky.
Isabelle’s offer for ice cream softened the feeling that all of us know well when our work is not recognized. But much to her credit, Briella was glad to share her sister’s joy, especially after the siblings posed for a photo at my request.
“It was extremely hard to pick winners this year,” said Jeanne Roffman, one of the judges and a sales rep at the paper. “It really was. They are all winners.”