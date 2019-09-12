The leaves may be changing to yellow and red, but the Cedar Falls Downtown District is putting on the PINK!
The 13th Annual Pink Ribbon Run is Saturday, Oct. 5 in the Cedar Falls Downtown District. The 5K run/walk raises money to benefit the Beyond Pink TEAM, a local breast cancer coalition in the Cedar Valley. This local race started 13 years ago to honor the memory of a young woman who died of breast cancer, but it has continued because of community support. Funds raised are donated to people who are living with a breast cancer diagnosis, which can be devastating emotionally, physically and financially.
The 13th Annual Pink Ribbon Run is presented by Oakridge Realtors and GreenState Credit Union for the fifth year in row. The support of sponsors means all participant registration funds go directly to helping people living with a breast cancer diagnosis. Also returning for a fifth year, is Community Auto Group as the Survivor Sponsor. As part of this sponsorship, Community Auto Group will cover the registration fee for any breast cancer survivor who participates in the Pink Ribbon Run.
The race festivities will begin at 8 a.m. For a second year, there will be a walk-in-place option offered by Tina Wendel, fitness instructor and 27-year breast cancer survivor. This gives an opportunity for everyone to participate that wants to. After the race, there will be light refreshments sponsored by Martin Brothers and Get Roasted, race awards and every participant will receive a coupon for a free Bloody Mary at the Pump Haus Pub and Grill following the race.
Along with being a great route to run or walk, there will be special recognition for breast cancer survivors before the race begins. Registration for the Pink Ribbon Run is $30. The cost to participate goes up to $35 after Sept. 20. There is no T-shirt guarantee for registrations after Sept. 20. There is also an option to purchase a memory/honor sign to be placed along the route. These orders need to be placed by Sept. 20.
Thanks to community support the Pink Ribbon Run committee has donated over $372,000 to the Beyond Pink TEAM since the race’s inception. All money raised by the Pink Ribbon Run, stays local and helps local families facing a breast cancer diagnosis. In 2018, the Beyond Pink TEAM put that money to work by awarding 81 grants to women in 10 counties, with support that totaled over $66,000.
Money from the Pink Ribbon Run is deposited into a fund at the Northeast Iowa Community Foundation. The Beyond Pink Fund began awarding grants in 2008. Grants are given to women or men facing a breast cancer diagnosis who are in need of assistance in Black Hawk County and the surrounding counties. The assistance can be used for groceries, gas money, utility expenses, medical costs, etc.
Online registration is available by going to the Beyond Pink TEAM website at: www.beyondpinkteam.org. The Pink Ribbon Run is organized by a committee of volunteers from the community. All funds raised are donated to the Beyond Pink TEAM. To become a sponsor for the 2019 event or to have a registration form mailed to you, call Community Main Street office at (319) 277-0213.