Join the Hooters Calendar Girls for the Give a Hoot for Self-Help Weekend from Sept. 12-14 in Waverly.
Hooters Girls including Miss Hooters International Briana Smith will travel to Waverly for the 11th Annual Lags Memorial Golf Tournament and LAGSRIDE bicycle ride. Give a Hoot will be a weekend of Hooters style fun and support for a great cause in memory of the late Dave “Lags” Lageschulte, Hooters franchise owner, Waverly native and long-time supporter of Self-Help International.
A total of eight Hooters Calendar Girls will be taking part in the events and have been raising funds for Self-Help International. Miss Hooters International's Briana Smith, Angela Porter, Alyssa Duckett, Jordan Burgs, Gianna Tulio, Vanessa Perez, Hannah Williams and Michaela Holliman are among members of the LTP Management group that will travel to Iowa to host the events, in memory of Lageschulte. Those interested in donating to support the Hooters Girls fundraising efforts can visit: www.HootersFlorida.com to make a donation and also receive a $5 off $25 coupon. Each Hooters girl has a $1,000 fundraising goal.
Self-Help International is a nonprofit organization based in Waverly with a mission to alleviate hunger by helping people help themselves. “We are so grateful to South Florida Hooters for continuing Lags’ legacy of support for feeding the hungry and empowering entrepreneurs,” said Self-Help Executive Director Nora Tobin.
“The funds raised through the Give a Hoot weekend enable us to serve more rural families in Ghana and Nicaragua with agricultural education, business training and microcredit loans, clean water and improved nutrition – families that we would be turning away if not for this financial support,” Tobin said.
The Lags Memorial Golf Tournament is a two-person best shot format and will be held on Friday, Sept. 13 at Prairie Links Golf Course in Waverly. The day begins at 9 a.m. with registration, raffle prizes and games, followed by a shotgun start at 11 a.m. The post-golf party is open to the public and will take place at Joe’s Knight Hawk, where the tournament results will be announced, awards will be given and the calendar girls will host a calendar signing.
“It’s fitting to host the tournament here in Waverly since it’s in memory of a man with such incredible hometown pride,” golf tournament chair Ted Waitman said. “As always, we expect this year to be the best year yet!”
The third annual LAGSRIDE poker bicycle ride will take place Saturday, Sept. 14. Registration will open at 9 a.m. at Sasquatch Jacks Hideaway Barroom and Grill in Waverly. The bike ride will start at 10 a.m., and it will follow a trail up to Denver and back down to Waverly. Registration is $20 before the week of the event and $25 the week of the event.
Self-Help International offers long-term solutions for helping families, especially women and children, get out of poverty through education and training in both farming and micro-credit, clean water projects and children’s feeding programs. For more information on Self-Help International visit: selfhelpinternational.org. For more information and links to registration for Give a Hoot for Self-Help Weekend events, visit: giveahootforselfhelp.com.
LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters please visit: www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us on Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/.