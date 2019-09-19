Miss Hooters International Briana Smith and several Hooters Girls helped raise $63,000 during the Give a Hoot for Self-Help Weekend from Sept. 12–14 in Waverly.
The events included the 11th Annual Lags Memorial Golf Tournament and 3rd Annual LAGSRIDE bicycle ride. Give a Hoot is a weekend of Hooters style fun and support for a great cause in memory of the late Dave “Lags” Lageschulte, Hooters franchise owner, Waverly native, and long-time supporter of Self-Help International.
Hooters Calendar Girls joining Smith included Angela Porter (Naples, Florida), Alyssa Duckett (Fort Myers, Florida), Jordan Burgs (Pembroke Pines, Florida), Gianna Tulio (Boca Raton, Florida), Vanessa Perez (Bayside, Florida) and Michaela Holliman (Orlando, Florida) and members of LTP Management.
The Lags Memorial Golf Tournament was held on Sept. 13 at Prairie Links Golf Course and the post-golf party at Joe’s Knight Hawk. The LAGSRIDE Poker bicycle ride took place on Sept. 14. The event has raised a total of $463,000 in the 11 years.
Self-Help International is a nonprofit organization based in Waverly with a mission is to alleviate hunger by helping people help themselves.
“We are so grateful to South Florida Hooters for continuing Lags’ legacy of support for feeding the hungry and empowering entrepreneurs,” said Self-Help Executive Director Nora Tobin.
“The funds raised through the Give a Hoot weekend enable us to serve more rural families in Ghana and Nicaragua with agricultural education, business training and microcredit loans, clean water and improved nutrition – families that we would be turning away if not for this financial support,” Tobin said.
“It’s fitting to host the tournament here in Waverly since it’s in memory of a man with such incredible hometown pride,” said golf tournament chair Ted Waitman. “This year was the best year yet!”
Self-Help International offers long-term solutions for helping families, especially women and children, get out of poverty through education and training in both farming and micro-credit, clean water projects and children’s feeding programs. For more information on Self-Help International visit selfhelpinternational.org or giveahootforselfhelp.com.
LTP Management, a Franchisee of Hooters of America, owns and operates 16 locations in South Florida. For more information about South Florida Hooters please visit www.HootersFlorida.com or follow us at Twitter @HootersFlorida, Instagram @SouthFLHooters and Facebook https://www.facebook.com/hootersflorida/.