The Waverly City Council on Monday approved a third change order in the railroad crossing project along 20th Street Northwest and Fifth Avenue Northwest that added $26,416 to the cost due to a delay and the increased height of a box culvert.
One of the factors of the increase was the city bidding out the work prior to fully obtaining a railroad crossing permit, according to Public Works Director Mike Cherry. That caused increased costs for general contractor Croell and subcontractors Iowa Trenchless and Baker Enterprises of $17,456 due to circumstances beyond their control.
“The railroad permit can take years to do the review and approval process, depending on their appetite for expediting that process,” Cherry explained.
He said more than 90% of the project has been completed without knowing when the permit would be approved and received from Canadian National Railroad. In the contract, Cherry said that is considered a delay in installing a water main that wasn’t the contractors’ fault.
Because of that, provisions in the contract allowed the contractors to request additional compensation from the city.
Meanwhile, the headwall of the box culvert to the south of the tracks had to be extended by 18 inches to meet or exceed the height of the nearby bike trail. That added $8,960 to the price tag of the project.
Cherry said the culvert was installed in 2015 as part of the Dry Run Creek improvement project.
“We didn’t design the roadway at the same time,” he said. “Knowing the exact elevations and the exact profile of the roadway was a little iffy.
“Upon building the roadway and installing the trail adjacent to it, we feel it’s in the best interest of safety to raise — vertically raise — the headwall on the culvert as a safety provision.”
There were two other change orders on the project. The first was a reduction of $183,280 due to cutting an expected utility duct bank from the project, which was approved on June 4, but the second was for unforeseen additional asphalt that added $22,895 to the cost at the time.
The duct bank would have allowed the water main and other utilities, like gas, sewer and fiber optics, to go through the same conduit. Cherry said some other municipalities install similar apparatuses.
Ward 1 Councilman Brian Birgen asked Cherry, “Were just too anxious to get this started before we had all of the permits in place, or was this kind of on the contractor for not getting the permits quickly?”
Cherry said it was neither.
“With projects, you go through a risk analysis, and in this situation, yes, we are paying a little bit extra,” he said. “Basically, (it’s) inflationary costs for the delay in the permit approval process.
“Had we waited on the entire project, the inflationary costs would have been put on everything — the paving, the grading, you would delay the project, you would not have had the benefit of the new roadway. That would’ve been the pros and cons if you would have wanted to wait, instead of a $17,000 increase for delays, you would have been looking at — this was a $900,000 project — would you have been looking at $50,000 or $60,000 in additional inflationary costs overall?”
Ward 3 Councilman Rod Drenkow acknowledged the aggravation to incur a cost like what was on the change order due to CN “dragging its heels in getting this project approved.”
“Going ahead and getting it done when we did rather than waiting, not withstanding the increase in costs, just having the project done, I think the people who live out there appreciate that, even if it did cost a couple of thousand dollars in additional costs here in the end,” Drenkow said.
Cherry added, though he didn’t want — to coin a phrase — to “throw the railroad under the train” — which elicited a few giggles — the city hasn’t had the same issues with previous railroad projects.
“We did a lot of agreements for pedestrian crossings, for sidewalk/trail crossings, those types of things,” he said. “The review and approval process fell right into place.
“Some projects just are frustrating, and for whatever reason to get the review and approval on the water main fell outside of the norm of what we have experienced in the past.”
At-Large Councilwoman asked about the installation of crossing gates and lights. Cherry said that is an ongoing process.
“It never fails that as soon as we think we get things nailed down and send out a neighborhood notice on this stuff, it was literally one day later after we had a site visit with the railroad…” Cherry said. “We held a site visit on Tuesday. They said they were going to get going on Thursday. On Wednesday, they got pulled out onto another job. I don’t know why, I don’t know whether it was accident related or safety related that they had to take the crew that works on signals — and they travel all over the country, and they might even be… in Canada as well.
“They had an immediate need that they needed to attend to, and unfortunately, here we sit.”
He added that the city has been waiting two years to get the 20th Street Northwest gates and signals installed. However, he said the materials are on site ready to be put together.
“They’ll do it in the winter,” he said. “The weather is not a factor for them. But when are they expected back? We were told it was going to be five weeks, that it was going to be after Thanksgiving. We’ll see.”