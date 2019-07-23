Since my opinion article appeared on July 16 [Champions Ridge is alive, Bremer County Independent], I am amazed at how many people called or stopped into my office to discuss the article. Almost all of them were not aware of the struggle the fair and ball groups have gone through.
One thing that was repeated to me several times is, “Why won’t the city give the deed to the fair so they can start moving dirt this fall?” So, I ask the mayor and council to publish in the paper the things the Bremer County Fair Association needs to do to get their deed and for the city to cash the check they gave you that you have been sitting on.
Past council members and several business owners called and expressed their support for the project. The Izaak Walton League was not aware of the watershed program, the Trees Forever program or the county conservation involvement in getting lots of camping spots and are now excited on a local and state level to help.
As an organization, we have failed to get this information out to citizens of Waverly and the entire county. Not everyone takes the local paper or can watch council proceedings on TV. Well, that is going to change — with the help of a local printer or publishing company, we will have information brochures printed and made available at newspaper stands and at businesses throughout the county to keep you up to date.
It was good to hear from past ball players that I played with 40 years ago and the amount of excitement they have for the project. We still have commitment from local plumbers, electricians, carpenters, ag dealers and concrete companies that want to donate their services to help us build our dream.
So please, everyone call our mayor and council people, as they don’t believe we are that serious about this project.
I thank everyone who called or stopped in and now know that this project is truly alive, and we keep the dream alive for Neil Smith that his land will be the site of the fair and ball diamonds and not an industrial park.