LifeServe Blood Center wants to use this month of gratitude to say thanks for giving.
Without generous volunteer blood donors, hospital patients wouldn’t have access to the lifesaving transfusions needed for their treatment. Blood cannot be created in a lab and there’s simply no substitute for it.
Donating blood is the easiest way to make a huge impact in your community. One hour of your time and one pint of your blood will save three local lives; that’s more than some people can do in a lifetime of service.
Give back to your community by rolling up a sleeve at an upcoming community blood drive.
• Waverly Community Blood Drive, from 11 a.m-6 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 27, 2019, at Waverly Civic Center, 200 First St. NE.
Sign up to save a life today online at lifeservebloodcenter.org or by calling 800.287.4903.
LifeServe Blood Center is a non-profit, community based blood center that has served the needs of local hospitals and patients in our region since 1963. As one of the 15 largest blood centers in the country, LifeServe Blood Center is the sole provider of blood and blood products to more than 120 hospitals located across Iowa, Nebraska, and South Dakota.
LifeServe is committed to saving lives by providing premier service to volunteer blood donors and access to a safe, quality blood supply for hospitals and patients. Your donation with LifeServe will help save your neighbor, a friend or family member or a stranger on the street. You make a difference in your community.
For more information about blood donation or to schedule an appointment to donate blood, call 800-287-4903 or visit www.lifeservebloodcenter.org.