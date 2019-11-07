“Music Together by Grace Note is sponsoring a musical food drive. This is a great opportunity to teach young children about generosity while connecting with our special community of music makers,” said director Kelly Parker.
“Our Thanksgiving Sing & Share event will be held at NewAldaya Lifescapes in Cedar Falls on Saturday, Nov. 23, at 9:30-10:15 a.m. and 10:30-11:15 a.m. and on Monday, Nov. 25th, at 9-9:45 a.m. and 10-10:45 a.m.”
Admission is $5 and one non-perishable food item per child. All food donations will go to the Northeast Iowa Food Bank.
Parker continues, “There are even more opportunities for families to come together to make music this season. At our Christmas Jammie Jam we will enjoy favorite carols, use jingle bells and more. Pajamas are optional but are so fun for the children and the adults alike.”
This event, also at NewAldaya, is 9-9:45 and 10-10:45 a.m. Monday, Dec. 16 and 9:30-10:15 and 10:30-11:15 a.m. Saturday, Dec. 21. Admission is $15 for one child or $25 for a family with two or more children. To register for either event please call or text 347-251-2281 or email kellyparker@fastmail.fm.
This Winter we will explore the Sticks Collection in our Music Together® Mixed-Age Family Classes. We will sing several songs from different cultures: a lullaby from South Africa, “Husha My Baby”, “Nigun” from Israel, the energetic “Follow Me Down to Carlow” of Ireland and “The Love Song of the Kangding” from the Sichuan Province of China. Sticks Collection starts on January 4th and will meet on Saturday and Monday mornings and Wednesday evenings at NewAldaya. Gift certificates are available.
Music Together® is an internationally recognized, research-based early childhood music and movement program for children birth through kindergarten. The Music Together curriculum was coauthored in 1987 by Kenneth K. Guilmartin (Founder/Director) and Rowan University Professor of Music Education Dr. Lili M. Levinowitz (Director of Research) and offers programs for families; schools; at-risk populations; and children with special needs, in over 2000 communities in 40 countries. The company is passionately committed to bringing children and their caregivers closer through shared music-making and helping people discover the joy — and educational value — of early music experiences.
For more information about Music Together® by Grace Note classes and to register, call 347-251-2281 or visit gracenotepiano.com/music-together.