Silver Lining® Award honors West Bend agents and the nonprofit organizations they support for their dedication to delivering a silver lining to those in need.
In addition to the awards, a $10,000 grant is presented to the nonprofit organization through West Bend’s Independent Agents Fund. Grants from the fund are aimed at bettering these organizations and improving the lives of those served by them.
Business Solutions Advisor, Jayne Hall, nominated the Waverly Area Veterans Post on behalf of The Accel Group. The Waverly Area Veterans Post is committed to serve the needs of all veterans, active and inactive, and their families through service, programs and events.
The WAVP built a beautiful new facility that serves all patriots in the area, as well as providing a community event center. This past week, West Bend and The Accel Group presented WAVP representatives Carl and Wanda Benning the $10,000 check. The Accel Group is very please to support the WAVP and encourages their employees to volunteer and support the community.
About The Accel Group
The Accel Group is one of the largest independent, Iowa-based insurance agencies in the state and has been providing insurance solutions and financial services for over 80 years. The agency has five convenient office locations in Cedar Falls, Cedar Rapids, Coralville, Waverly, and West Des Moines.
Whether you are looking for individual solutions, business solutions, agribusiness solutions, or employee benefits, each agent will provide you with a personalized experience in assessing your risks and finding the most appropriate protection for your needs.
