‘Breakthrough’ shown
at Plainfield library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be, Aug. 16. “Breakthrough” will be shown at 2 and 7, it is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Wapsie Class of 1972 holds
65th birthday bash
The Wapsie Valley High School Class of 1972 will hold a mass 65th birthday party on Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Watering Hole in Readlyn. RSVPs must be made by Aug. 12. Search for and ask to join Wapsie Valley High School — Class of 1972 on Facebook or text to (319) 239-3463.