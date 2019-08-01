AMVETS serves meal
Thursday, August 1, 2019, the Waverly AMVETS Post No. 79 will have a meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, serving from 5:30-7 p.m.. Menu is meat loaf, baked potato, glazed carrots, fresh cucumbers/ onions and cake. The public is welcome.
WAVP monthly breakfast served Aug. 10
The monthly breakfast at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly, will be from 7:30-10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10.
The post will serve a variety of breakfast items in including egg, bacon, sausage, pastries along with coffee and Orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month.
Entry is a free will donation. Everyone is welcome.
Waverly Area Veterans Post — Where Patriots Gather.
‘Breakthrough’ shown
at Plainfield library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be, Aug. 16. “Breakthrough” will be shown at 2 and 7, it is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Wapsie Class of 1972 holds
65th birthday bash
The Wapsie Valley High School Class of 1972 will hold a mass 65th birthday party on Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Watering Hole in Readlyn.
RSVPs must be made by Aug. 12. Search for and ask to join Wapsie Valley High School — Class of 1972 on Facebook or text to (319) 239-3463.
Events for The BUZZ can be emailed to news@waverlynewspapers.com or call 319-352-3334.