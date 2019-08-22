Cruise Waverly held Aug. 22
Cruise Waverly will have its monthly gathering starting at 6 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 22. Get your “old” classic or sports car out of the garage and bring it to town to cruise. Enjoy your ride and the traffic as we fill main street up with some class. There is no agenda, just come to town to cruise, dine, shop and enjoy the night. Also, stop by Westendorf Auto for a free bag of Peterson Theatres Old Fashioned Popcorn. Keep it simple, have some fun and drive safe.
AMVETS auxiliary hosts Thursday meal
AMVETS Post 79 Auxiliary, Waverly, will host a meal Thursday, Aug. 22, from 5:30 to 7 p.m., at the Waverly Area Veterans Post located at 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Menu is pork loin sandwiches, potato salad, baked beans, cucumbers/onions and dessert. The public is welcome.
Eick Reunion held Sept. 1
The annual reunion of the descendants of Carl and Adeline Eick will be held Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Legion Hall in Westgate. We will have a potluck dinner at noon. We ask that you bring pictures of family members and events to share. We hope to see you there.
WAVP breakfast held Sept. 14
The monthly Waverly Area Veterans Post breakfast will be held from 7:30-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the post building, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly. Serving a variety of breakfast items in including egg, bacon, sausage, pastries along with coffee and Orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month.
Free will donation. Everyone is welcome! Waverly Area Veterans Post — Where Patriots Gather.
Oran craft show happens Sept. 14
The second annual craft show at Oran School Event Center, in Oran, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Thirty crafters will display leather work, wood working, metal work, glass block team items, toys, games, cards, sewing, crochet, kitchen items, dolls and clothes, Christmas, wreaths for all occasions, bird houses, nature art and more. A guest artist will be on stage performing free hand silhouette art keepsakes while you wait. On the lower level of the school, five home businesses selling Color Street nails, repurposed items, Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, flowers and more. Delicious food will be available for purchase on site from The Oran Locker/The Butcher Block. Questions? Call Rita Losh at (319) 638-5445.