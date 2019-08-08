WAVP monthly breakfast served Aug. 10
The monthly breakfast at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly, will be from 7:30-10 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 10. The post will serve a variety of breakfast items including egg, bacon, sausage, pastries along with coffee and Orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month.
Entry is a free will donation.
Everyone is welcome. Waverly Area Veterans Post — Where Patriots Gather.
‘Breakthrough’ shown
at Plainfield library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be, Aug. 16. “Breakthrough” will be shown at 2 and 7, it is free to the public along with free popcorn.
Wapsie Class of 1972 holds
65th birthday bash
The Wapsie Valley High School Class of 1972 will hold a mass 65th birthday party on Saturday, Aug. 17, starting at 5:30 p.m. at The Watering Hole in Readlyn.
RSVPs must be made by Aug. 12.
Search for and ask to join Wapsie Valley High School — Class of 1972 on Facebook or text to (319) 239-3463.