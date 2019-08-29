Cooties hold fish fry Aug. 29
The Waverly VFW Cooties, Pup Tent 69, will be hosting an all-you-care-to-eat fish fry meal at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW Waverly on Thursday, Aug. 29. The meal hours are 5:30 to 7 p.m.
This meal is open to the public.
Eick Reunion held Sept. 1
The annual reunion of the descendants of Carl and Adeline Eick will be held Sunday, Sept. 1 at the Legion Hall in Westgate. We will have a potluck dinner at noon. We ask that you bring pictures of family members and events to share. We hope to see you there.
WAVP breakfast held Sept. 14
The monthly Waverly Area Veterans Post breakfast will be held from 7:30 to 10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 14 at the post building, 1300 Fourth St. NW in Waverly. They will be serving a variety of breakfast items in including eggs, bacon, sausage and pastries, along with coffee and orange juice on the lower level. Breakfasts are served the second Saturday of the month. Free will donation.
Everyone is welcome! Waverly Area Veterans Post
— Where Patriots Gather.
Oran craft show happens Sept. 14
The second annual craft show at Oran School Event Center, in Oran, will be held from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 14. Thirty crafters will display leather work, wood working, metal work, glass block team items, toys, games, cards, sewing, crochet, kitchen items, dolls and clothes, Christmas, wreaths for all occasions, bird houses, nature art and more. A guest artist will be on stage performing free hand silhouette art keepsakes while you wait. On the lower level of the school, five home businesses selling Color Street nails, repurposed items, Raggedy Ann and Andy dolls, flowers and more. Delicious food will be available for purchase on site from The Oran Locker/The Butcher Block. Questions? Call Rita Losh at (319) 638-5445.