S.R. Auxiliary Christmas party
held Dec. 19
The Shell Rock American Legion Auxiliary will have its Christmas party at 9:30 a.m. Thursday, Dec. 19, in the Veterans Room of the Boyd Building.
There will be a $5 gift exchange, and please bring between eight and 12 cookies to share.
Waverly AMVETS Auxiliary holds
hors d’oeuvres party
Hors d’oeuvres Party will be held Thursday from 5:30 p.m. until everyone leaves at the Waverly Area Veterans Post, 1300 Fourth St. NW, Waverly. Bring a dish to share. Sponsored by AMVETS Auxiliary Post 79. This party is open to the public.
‘Most Wonderful Time’
screened at Plainfield library
Movie Day at the Plainfield Public Library will be Dec. 20. “The Most Wonderful Time of the Year” will be shown at 2 and 7 p.m. It is free to the public along with free popcorn.
‘Lion King’ shown during
youth movie day
The Plainfield Public Library will hold a youth movie day at 1 p.m. Dec. 30. “The Lion King” will be featured.